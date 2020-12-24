Bruno Fernandes is an ambitous man.

Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes has outlined his ambitious targets for himself for the second half of the season, and he’s not taking it easy.

The 26-year-old has been a revelation for Manchester United since his arrival in January 2020. His €55 million (£41m/$67m) price tag seems like small change for a man who’s contributed 25 goals and 15 assists in a mere 42 games for the club.

Fernandes’s efforts inspired United to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season. However his contribution this season has seen a noticeable jump and his team have benefited in turn.

The Red Devils sit in third with 26 points, only five points off table-toppers Liverpool thanks in part to Bruno’s 13 goals and seven assists.

Solskjaer can remain confident of ending his silverware drought as United manager with the former Sporting man in such scintillating form.

But despite his great start, the attacking midfielder is adamant that he can still improve and has set himself an ambitious target for the new year.

“I think, as I’ve said before, it’s easy when you play in a team like Manchester because there are so many­­ good players around you,” Fernandes told MUTV.

Bruno Fernandes mentoring and talking to Daniel James after his first goal against Leeds. Doesn’t need the armband to be a leader! 💯 pic.twitter.com/pclCnTZ9M7 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 23, 2020

“They help you to be better, and I am here to help them be better. So I think, of course, numbers are really good, but it is now that I need to start to improve. It will be more difficult from now, and I mean difficult day-by-day and game-by-game because the players will know me better.

“Of course, I am really happy to have these numbers and, obviously, it is not easy to get to this point with these numbers, but I want to do better and better, more and more. I want to finish the Premier League this season with more goals and assists than games. That would be good.”

Bruno Fernandes wants to finish the Premier League season with more goal contributions than appearances 👀 As it stands:

🏃‍♂️ 13 appearances

⚽️🅰️ 14 goal contributions pic.twitter.com/b3RRUAJ0VV — Goal (@goal) December 23, 2020

Fernandes was also quizzed regarding his first 12 months at Old Trafford.

“I think the first 12 months, the 11 months for me [here], have been great,” he added.

“Of course, the main thing I want, I didn’t achieve, until now, is the trophies. That is clear.

“We really can do that in 2021 and, of course, I think, at the end of everything, what we did in the last 11 months was really good. I’m very happy to be here and to be part of this biggest club.”

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer