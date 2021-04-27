Bruno Fernandes opens up about dream to become a manager

“I will be happy.”

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has opened up on his ambitions to pursue a coaching career in the future.

Fernandes admitted that he would like to manage Man United someday, which he described as the “biggest team” in the world.

Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes is enjoying a successful season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side this term.

The midfielder is currently the Red Devils’ top scorer across all competitions with 24 goals and he has also provided 14 assists, more than anyone else in the squad.

In addition to his productivity in front of goal, Fernandes has also been recognised and praised for his leadership qualities both on and off the pitch.

Last December, the 26-year-old explained that the act of leading his team comes naturally to him.

“I think it’s something natural in me,” Fernandes told the Man United website.

“For me, the point is helping everyone with my voice when I can and also with my energy and everything I do in the game to help the team.”

Fernandes on coaching ambitions.

Fernandes, speaking in a Q&A with the Man United website, revealed his desire to pursue a managerial career in the future.

“I’m trying to enjoy the football, you know. I think I want to be a coach. Honestly, I would like to be a coach,” Fernandes said.

“I don’t know which team I would like to manage. Of course, the biggest team if I can manage Manchester United, I will be happy.

“I can leave now just some words so if people see this, if I’m a manager in the future, the fans can make some pressure to bring me as a coach!”

