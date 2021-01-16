Bruno Fernandes hits back at critics over Man United penalty record

Fernandes has responded to critics’ complaints about Manchester United’s penalty record.

Bruno Fernandes says that he doesn’t care about people who criticise him for the high proportion of penalty goals he scores and insists that he’s just doing his job.

Fernandes has been prolific at Old Trafford since his arrival last year. In that time, he has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has already amassed 15 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season. But cynics were quick to point out that seven of his goals have come from the spot and that 15 goals from his overall tally are penalties.

However, Fernandes says he’s isn’t concerned with what others might opine about him and claims that he’s isn’t focused on such talk.

“People can talk and say what they want,” he said.

“But, for me and the team, the main point is continuing to do the right things and when we get a penalty, scoring. I don’t hear, I don’t care, honestly.

“You always see what people say but I really don’t care. I’m not focused on what they are saying.

“I played in Portugal and when you play for Sporting, Benfica and Porto are always talking about that kind of stuff – sometimes to put pressure on the referee, sometimes just to make some noise in the press.

Bruno Fernandes becomes the first player in Premier League history to win the Player of the Month award four times in the same calendar year 🤯 pic.twitter.com/A1oaf7jikZ — utdreport (@utdreport) January 15, 2021

“But, for me, the main point is when we have a penalty, if I go to take the ball to the penalty spot, I have to do my job.”

Fernandes used Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling to explain his case.

The ex-Sporting Lisbon man highlighted how Sterling missed his last three penalties. Fernandes noted that Sterling’s penalty misses show the challenges of spot-kick duties and that it isn’t as straightforward as some people claim.

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Manchester United