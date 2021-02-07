Bruno Fernandes calls on Man United players to learn from Everton draw

“It doesn’t matter how we play.”

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has criticised his team’s performance against Everton and urged his side to learn from their mistakes.

Fernandes believes that the Red Devils would’ve conceded fewer goals and scored more if they had played with a ‘win ugly’ mentality against Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Man United vs Everton.

Man United faced off against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday and came away with a point following a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Edinson Cavani opened the scoring for the home team before Fernandes made it 2-0 on the stroke of halftime with a wonderful chip.

However, Everton managed to fight back in the second half as Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez netted a goal each to get the visiting side back on level terms.

Heading into the final 20 minutes of the game, Scott McTominay headed his side into the lead off a Luke Shaw free-kick.

However, just as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side might’ve felt the three points were secured, Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an opportunistic equaliser in the dying moments of the game to steal a point.

Fernandes feels ‘disappointed’.

Fernandes spoke with MUTV after the result and lamented his side’s lacklustre performance.

“There are a lot of things to be disappointed with,” said the Portuguese international.

“We were making so many mistakes in the last few games and we can’t keep conceding goals like that. We have to be more focused, we have to have the same desire to score and to defend our goal.

“Every time we have to make goals and score goals it has to be the same to not concede and I think we have to learn from this.”

The 26-year-old also explained why his side should’ve tried to play a “bit worse” in order to secure the win.

“I wish we had played a little bit worse in the second half and maybe don’t concede the goals and score more,” the ex-Novara man added.

Manchester United have conceded the third-most goals at home in the Premier League (18) pic.twitter.com/1gC6xqYNoL — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 6, 2021

“For me, it doesn’t matter how we play, we have to win the games, we have to understand the moments.

“In the second half, when we scored the third goal, we have to understand that we have to not give away nothing, not to give them chances and to keep trying to score and press them.

“We don’t do that and unfortunately we concede the goal in the last few seconds.”

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, everton, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer