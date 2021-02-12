Share and Enjoy !

“I’m just a little bit disappointed.”

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed one of his disappointments from his time at the club.

Fernandes explained that he regrets not being able to play in front of the fans and experience “the atmosphere of the game day” since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has been a revelation for the Red Devils following his £55m transfer from Sporting Lisbon over a year ago.

The 26-year-old has scored 29 goals and created 19 assists in just over 12 months at the club.

This season alone, the ex-Novara man has been involved in 17 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

The midfielder’s performances have established him as a fan-favourite and have also led to comparisons with United legend Eric Cantona.

Man Utd since 2019/2020 : ⬢ Before Bruno

– Games 24

– Wins 9

– Draws 7

– Losses 8

– Points pre game 1.41 ⬢ After Bruno :

– Games 37

– Wins 22

– Draws 11

– Losses 4

– Points pre game 2.08 What a great impact 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/daYd1iF5YC — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) February 12, 2021

Fernandes on playing without fans.

Fernandes spoke with the club’s official website and expressed his disappointment at having to play without the fans.

“I’m just a little bit disappointed,” he revealed.

“I’ve said before, coming to the Premier League and coming to play for Manchester United, the atmosphere of the game day, I’m not living that at all.

“I’m feeling the support of them [the fans] on social media and when we can see them sometimes if I go to the supermarket.

“It’s really good when you have that support and, of course, coming from the stands would be much better.”

Goal celebrations.

The Portugal international also revealed what the Man United fans told him following his arrival at the club last January.

“One of the things the fans told me when we started to play behind closed doors is that when we score you need to celebrate like we are there with you,” he said.

Fernandes added that he always tried to celebrate his goals just like the fans requested to ensure that he can impart some happiness into their lives amidst the current difficult circumstances.

