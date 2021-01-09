Bruno Fernandes has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo’s advice to him ahead of his move to Manchester United.

Red Devils star Fernandes opened up about his conversations with his fellow countryman Ronaldo who also left Sporting Lisbon to join Old Trafford back in 2003.

Fernandes has been a revelation since his arrival in Manchester last year. The 26-year-old has hit the ground running and has contributed 19 goals and 14 assists in less than a year at the club.

The Portuguese maestro has surpassed all expectations and has rejuvenated a flailing United side into title contenders alongside Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

Fernandes recently sat down with NBC Sport and revealed an interesting conversation he had with United legend Ronaldo before his arrival at Old Trafford.

The midfielder claimed that he probably would have joined United even without a glowing recommendation from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Yeah I spoke with him because he knows the club better than me,” he said.

“He gave me some advice. It was important for me. I think I would have joined the club anyway but when you speak with Cristiano it’s always better.

“We just spoke about the club, how it’s so big and how it would be good for me. The opportunity I would have to join such a big club. To have a chance to fight for my trophies.”

The midfielder also revealed the simple piece of advice that Ronaldo shared with him during the conversation.

“This is the biggest advice he gave to me,” he revealed.

“He said: ‘Just go, enjoy it, you will love the fans, they will love you so just try to enjoy your game and the best of you will come’.”

Given how well the midfielder’s career with the Red Devils has panned out in such a short span of time, it seems Cristiano’s advice has been well heeded by his fellow countryman.

