Brendan Rodgers reacts to Steven Gerrard’s title win with Rangers

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has praised Rangers manager Steven Gerrard for his efforts in leading the side to their 55th Scottish Premiership title.

Rodgers claimed that the Gers have been the “most consistent” team this season but admitted that it was “sad” to see Celtic miss out on the title.

Rangers were crowned Scottish champions earlier in the month after rivals Celtic dropped points against Dundee United.

The Gers put up a remarkable run in the league, winning 28 of the 32 games they’ve played so far, while also remaining unbeaten.

As a result of their impressive performances, they sit 20 points above second-placed Celtic in the table.

“It is very difficult to put into words right now,” Gerrard told the club website after his side clinched the title.

“I’m on a real, emotional high and it has been a journey that is not finished. There is more to come and the next thing for me, when you win, it is always about what is next, and I am so proud of the players first and foremost – they are the most important people inside the club.”

A decade-long journey for @RangersFC. A lifelong obsession for their manager. Steven Gerrard has delivered what he set out to achieve in Glasgow. A winning Rangers! 🏆 A sleeping giant has been awakened. 𝟱𝟱 and counting… pic.twitter.com/pZZWkwbbh6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 7, 2021

Rodgers was appointed as Celtic manager in May 2016, after being sacked as Liverpool coach a few months previous.

The Northern Irishman would go on to win seven trophies at Celtic Park, including two Scottish Premiership titles.

Following his successful spell with the Hoops, Rodgers took over as manager of Premier League side Leicester City in 2019.

Rodgers spoke with Sky Sports and admitted that Rangers deserved to win the title because of their incredible consistency.

“Steven’s done excellent,” Rodgers said.

“This season they have been the most consistent team from the very off.

Steven Gerrard and the Rangers players celebrate their title win at the clubs' training ground after the team were crowned champions of Scotland for the 55th time. 🟦🏆pic.twitter.com/caEVqT0bQF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 7, 2021

“He’s gone in and stabilised the club, gave them a way of playing. He’s had great support from the board.

“The intensity of the Celtic-Rangers competition, the demands and expectation, it’s huge. In that third year, he’s delivered what they wanted.

“As a Celtic supporter it’s sad to see, of course, but they’ve been the most consistent team. They deserve it.”

