“He has different qualities and strengths.”

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has named the player who he believes is the “natural successor” to Scott Brown for the Celtic captaincy.

Rodgers is of the opinion that Callum McGregor would be the ideal candidate to inherit the captain’s armband as the 27-year-old “knows what it takes to play for and be successful for Celtic”.

Scott Brown.

Last week, Celtic legend Brown confirmed that he would end his 14-year tenure with the club in the summer and join Aberdeen in a player/coach role.

“It is a huge decision to leave this magnificent club, which has been such a massive part of my life for so long, but this is a new opportunity for me and a new chapter,” Brown told the club website.

“Celtic will never leave me and the club will forever be in my heart.”

The midfielder has featured in over 600 games for the Glasgow side following his arrival from Hibernian back in 2007.

Brown was named the club captain in 2010 and he has worn the armband ever since. He led the Hoops to nine straight Scottish Premiership crowns from 2012-2020, which included three successive domestic trebles from 2017-2019.

Rodgers on Brown’s captaincy successor.

Former Celtic manager Rodgers is of the opinion that McGregor is the “natural successor” to Brown for the captaincy.

“It was always going to be difficult to replace Scott as Celtic captain,” Rodgers told the Daily Record.

“I remember when Steven (Gerrard) left Liverpool, it was always going to be a tough task replacing him. But the year before, I’d appointed Jordan (Henderson) and he’s gone on to be a great captain for Liverpool.

“I think Callum is the natural successor to Scott. He has different qualities and strengths. But he loves the club and knows what it takes to play for and be successful for Celtic. He’s the guy to naturally take over.”

Brown has previously given his seal of approval to McGregor take up the armband when he brings the curtain down on his Celtic career.

Read More About: Brendan Rodgers, callum mcgregor, Celtic, scott brown