Brendan Rodgers reacts to possibility of Rangers going unbeaten in the league

“Celtic and Rangers are about winning.”

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has offered his opinion on the possibility of Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers going unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Rodgers revealed that it would be “difficult” for him to be pleased if the Gers were to achieve the feat but admitted that the Ibrox side have been the “best team” in the Premiership this term.

Rangers are just three games away from securing an unbeaten run in the league this season.

However, despite their commendable league campaign, Gerrard’s side have endured disappointing runs in the domestic cup competitions.

The Ibrox side were knocked out of the Betfred Cup in December 2020 and the Scottish Cup last week.

During the 2016-17 season, Rodgers led Celtic to an unbeaten league campaign. At the time, the Hoops became the first side in over a century to avoid defeat in a Scottish league season.

Rodgers on Rangers unbeaten run.

Current Leicester City manager Rodgers, in an interview with Sky Sports Scotland, was asked if he would be pleased for Gerrard if he achieved an unbeaten league season with Rangers.

“Listen, it would be very difficult for me to say with my Celtic hat on. Rangers deserved to win the league this year, I don’t think there is any doubt about that,” Rodgers replied.

“Consistently, they have been the best team in the league, they will probably be disappointed with the Cups and how that has gone. The challenge for them this year was to win the league and stop Celtic (from) winning their 10th title and they have done that.

“So Steven will look to build on that in the summer and look to progress, where they go into the Champions League which is a huge challenge.

“And he will look to continue to win trophies because that is what Celtic and Rangers are about. Celtic and Rangers are about winning and winning in the best way you possibly can.”

