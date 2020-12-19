 Close sidebar

All the best stats from Liverpool’s 7-0 pounding of Crystal Palace on Saturday

by Jeff Simon
Liverpool showed Crystal Palace no mercy in a 7-0 pounding of the Eagles at Selhurst Park

Liverpool were in sparkling form as Jurgen Klopp’s side tore apart Roy Hodgson’s Palace to race to the top of the league table. The win puts the Reds six points clear of second-placed Tottenham heading into the busy Christmas period.

Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah bagged braces while Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson all got on the scoresheet.

Captain Henderson spoke with delight about his side’s performance after the match.

“I thought we were ruthless today and took our chances which is always important,” said the Englishman.

“We dominated the game for large periods, but I still thought we were sloppy at times.

“It was coming I felt as over the last few games we have had chances and not taken them, which has cost us at times.”

With such a commanding victory, several records and achievements were unlocked for both teams on Saturday. We’ve outlined some of the best for you below:

  •  Biggest win away from home

Klopp’s side have managed to win an away game by more than seven goals for the first time in English top-flight history!

  • Mo Salah rewrites history as a substitute

Liverpool star Salah became the first sub to be involved in three-goal contributions in a Premier League match for the Reds.

In addition, the striker continues to add to his already impressive goals tally at Anfield. With his current form, there’s no telling how far the Egyptian can go at the club.

  • Liverpool’s star trio shine

All three of Liverpool’s famous front three got on the score sheet on Saturday, and in doing so, they achieved something astonishing. This game marked the first time all three had scored and assisted in the same PL game.

  • Klopp cements his legacy

Manager Jurgen Klopp also achieved a personal milestone despite not getting on the scoresheet himself. The German overtook former boss Rafael Benitez as the Reds coach with the most PL wins (127). What a way to get to the mark!

  • Assist king

Liverpool’s fullbacks are well known for their ability to get involved in their team’s attack, and left-back Andrew Robertson was scintillating against Palace. The Scotland captain notched his 28th PL assist in the game; no player has provided more since the 2018/19 PL season.

  • A historic loss for Crystal Palace

Liverpool weren’t the only side to break records. The 7-0 loss happens to be the worst ever home loss the team has endured in the entirety of their league history. Ouch.

  • Appearances milestone for Trent Alexander Arnold

Both of Liverpool’s fullbacks made headlines in the game; alongside Robertson, Trent achieved a personal milestone at his boyhood club. The 22-year-old Englishman garnered his 150th appearance for the Reds in the game. A special scoreline for a memorable achievement.

  • Mane loves to punish Palace

Sadio Mane has found goals easy to come by whenever he plays against the Eagles. He’s found the back of the net seven times in his last seven games against them. No wonder they can’t wait to see the back of the Senegal international!

 

