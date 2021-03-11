Ben Foster warns Man United over untenable goalkeeping situation

“Somebody is going to have to leave.”

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has warned the Red Devils regarding David de Gea and Dean Henderson’s situation at the club.

Foster believes that in the current circumstance, where both of the aforementioned keepers desire first-team football, it will lead to one of the players departing from the club.

Dean Henderson.

Henderson returned to Old Trafford last August after a season-long loan spell with Sheffield United.

The Englishman established himself as one of the best keepers in the Premier League with his performances for The Blades.

The 23-year-old managed 35 clean sheets in 86 appearances for Chris Wilder’s team. His impressive displays prompted his parent club Man United to bring him back to Manchester.

However, Henderson has found it difficult to secure game time since returning to Old Trafford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted on deploying De Gea as his starting keeper, despite the Spaniard committing some costly errors in recent games.

Henderson’s lack of game-time has led to speculation that the England international will attempt to leave the club in the summer transfer window if he is not named the first-choice keeper for next season.

Foster on De Gea and Henderson.

Watford keeper Foster spoke with Sky Sports and claimed that Henderson possesses the “mentality” required to play for Man United.

“Dean is a proper goalkeeper,” Foster said.

“You ask anybody in football nowadays that has watched him play and you can just see that he has got it. He has got the ability.

“When I was at Manchester United all those years ago, I felt like I had the ability, but I definitely didn’t have the mentality. I wasn’t ready for it but with Dean, nothing seems to faze him.”

Foster: ‘It is never going to end nicely’.

Foster also outlined that United’s current goalkeeping situation will force one of the two keepers to leave the club.

“Dean Henderson wants to play first-team football. He is coming off the back of last season with Sheffield United where he was incredible, really outstanding,” Foster continued.

“David de Gea got the nod ahead of him but David is in the same boat. He wants to play first-team football.

“When you have got a situation like that it is never going to end nicely. Somebody is going to have to leave and somebody is going to stay and play.”

