Former Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole has revealed what aspect of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s game needs to be further developed.

Cole believes that Alexander-Arnold needs to work on developing his “foot patterns”, adding that this skill would help him to get into “defensive positions to turn quick”.

Alexander-Arnold has endured a season to forget with Liverpool. The Englishman has struggled to replicate his best form from previous years in the current campaign.

In all competitions, he has managed seven goal involvements. For comparison, last season, he managed 19 goal involvements across all competitions as Liverpool won their maiden Premier League trophy.

His lacklustre form also prompted England manager Gareth Southgate to drop him from the national squad for the March World Cup qualifiers.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old came under further criticism for his performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

In the 36th minute of the game, the right-back headed a Toni Kroos pass straight into the path of Marco Asensio. The 25-year-old Spaniard promptly took advantage and lobbed the ball past Alisson Becker to score Real’s second goal of the night.

Cole advises Alexander-Arnold.

Cole, writing in a Twitter post, advised Alexander-Arnold to improve on his “foot patterns”.

“The area he can improve would be his feet patterns-movements which allows him to turn and match his opponents run or dribble,” Cole said.

“If you can’t move them quick enough it doesn’t matter how fast you are you will get beat. Foot patterns will get you in defensive positions to turn quick.”

Ferdinand on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand also shared his thoughts on Alexander-Arnold following Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold, he’s going to be seeing things now, he had a great run, he’s under a bit of pressure now, it’s about learning,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“I’ve been in the position when you make mistakes and you look back, these are elementary, fundamentals, that you should have locked down in your game because you’re playing at that level.

“But sometimes you have to reset, look at it, go back to basics and simplify my game a bit, especially from the defending perspective.”

