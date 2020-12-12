Former Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo who has worked with both superstars feels Cristiano Ronaldo is “more accessible”

The Brazilian international moved to Juventus this summer after two years at the Nou Camp with Miralem Pjanic moving the other way.

The transfer enabled him to team up with both G.O.A.T candidates in his career and when asked how they compared as teammates, he praised both but felt that Ronaldo was more approachable.

The 24-year-old refused to wade into the debate to determine which of the two he thought was the best but he was clear on the quality that both players possessed.

“They’re champions above all else,” he said in an interview with AS.

“In this, Messi and Ronaldo are identical. Concentrated from start to finish, always.

“If they score three goals, they immediately think of the fourth. They never disconnect. It’s impressive and at the same time motivating, because they push you to do your best.”

The young Brazilian clearly holds both players in high regard but he admits that Ronaldo is the more personable of the two.

“Compared to Messi, Ronaldo talks more and is more accessible. He never backs down if there is a teammate in need, and he inspires fierce determination.

“He trains like an animal, he doesn’t know what a break is, and he always encourages you to do your best. He leaves nothing to chance.”

In another interview with Marca, the midfielder also spoke about Ronaldo’s relentless training regime.

“I already knew it because people talk, the world of football is small and they tell you about it. They tell you what he does, but when you see it up close it is impressive,” he said.

“There are days when we get back at two in the morning because we played late and he starts training.

“Who does that? Cristiano. I joke and tell him that he is sick, but what are you going to say to someone who has so many Ballons d’Or. Mentally he is very strong.”

