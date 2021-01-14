“I’m really f**king upset with the people.”

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright is baffled as to why Mesut Ozil has been frozen out of manager Mikel Arteta’s plans for the team.

Wright admits to being “f**king upset” at the Mesut Ozil saga being played out at the club and believes that 32-year-old should be a prominent part of the team’s plans.

Ian Wright on the Ozil saga.

Arteta has shunned Ozil for most of this season excluding him from the team’s Premier League and Europa League squads. The omission means that the Gunners’ highest-paid player has not featured for the first team since March 2020.

The World Cup winner has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce during the current transfer window while free-agency will be possible in the summer if no deal is agreed at this stage.

Wright meanwhile is disappointed that Ozil has been ushered out the back door given the midfielder’s undoubted quality.

Ian Wright: Ozil omission is sad.

“It’s so sad, Mesut needs to be playing,” Wright said on the Wrighty’s House podcast.

“Whatever people say about how he plays and what’s happened, I’m really f**king upset with the people who are continually talking about his money.

“Money that we paid him. Money that no one in their right mind is going to turn down.

“Money that for him and his ability at the time and what he was supposedly going to do for us – he was worth that to us.

“OK, it’s not worked out how it should have, but Mesut is very much within his right to do what he’s doing and it still pains me to know that we’ve had a player of that calibre and ability and we’ve not been able to get what we need to get out of him. For him to perform.

“We’ve not been able to do it, whatever the manager, they’ve got to, somewhere along the line they’ve got to take that on board as well. Because that ability should be playing, and I hope he does get to play.”

