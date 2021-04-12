Former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes that Arsenal should’ve recruited current Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti instead of Mikel Arteta as their manager.

Bent explained that both Ancelotti and Arteta were available as managerial candidates back when Arsenal were looking for a new head coach following Unai Emery’s sacking. However, the Gunners opted to sign Arteta for the position over the Italian.

Bent also believes that Arsenal’s FA Cup victory last season disguised some of the team’s problems and added that Arteta could be sacked if results continue to deteriorate.

Arsenal.

Arteta has endured a tough campaign with the Gunners. The Spaniard is facing increasing pressure at the Emirates, with his side at risk of missing out on a European spot.

Arsenal currently find themselves ninth in the Premier League table with 45 points from 31 games.

Bent, speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, believes that current Everton coach Ancelotti should’ve been hired as the Gunners manager rather than Arteta.

“When Arsenal were looking for a manager, there was two people up for grabs: Arteta and Ancelotti,” Bent said.

“I thought Ancelotti should have been the one to go to Arsenal and Arteta to go to Everton.

“The FA Cup papers over a lot of cracks and if Arsenal go out of the Europa League and finish tenth or eleventh, I think he (Arteta) could be out of a job.

“I would like to see him stay and turn it around because I’m not big on sacking managers. Arsenal are not Chelsea.”

Martin Keown on Arsenal.

Last week, following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Slavia Prague in the Europa League, former Gunners defender Martin Keown claimed that the situation would get “difficult” for Arteta.

“Hugely disappointing and really it’s going to be difficult now for Arteta,” Keown told BT Sport after the game.

“He’s made a lot of changes at the football club, a lot of people have been allowed to go, and this is his team now, essentially.

“He’s in charge now, and he’s not quite getting the reaction out of the team. He’s encouraging people to play, then at the end when he doesn’t want them to play, it’s a mixed message, isn’t it?”



