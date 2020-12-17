The body of late Argentine footballer Diego Maradona “must be conserved” for potential paternity cases according to an Argentine court

Maradona died of a heart attack last month aged 60 and was buried on Nov 26th in his home town just outside Buenos Aires. The legendary forward enjoyed successful stints at clubs like Barcelona and Napoli but he is best known for his exploits with the national team.

The stocky striker was integral to his side clinching the 1986 World Cup in Mexico where he scored his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the quarterfinals of the tournament. But for all his triumphs on the field, the former player was plagued by issues off it.

Right now, Maradona’s inheritance is being contested by his legitimate and illegitimate children and as such his DNA will be needed to decide the complex process. While the striker is known to have fathered five legitimate children, there are six filiation requests that require verification. His lawyer had previously informed Reuters that DNA samples already exist but the court insisted that the player’s body mustn’t be cremated at some later date.

Of the six people who have filed for the inheritance process, Magalí Gil, 25, said she discovered that the football icon was her biological father just two years ago.

The ruling from the National Court of First Instance in Civil Matters stated the following:

“Ms Gil requests that a study be carried out … and that for this purpose the acting prosecutor’s office send a DNA sample.”

Of the late striker five legitimate children, four are based in Argentina and one in Italy, whom he fathered during his time at Napoli.

The star was widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever touch a ball but a troublesome addiction to drugs and alcohol marred his playing career.

In the week prior to his death, he struggled with health issues and underwent surgery for a subdural haematoma.

In his native country, the man was worshipped as ‘El Dios’ – The God. The Argentine government declared three days of mourning after his death.

