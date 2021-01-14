Andy Robertson doesn’t enjoy watching Steven Gerrard win with Rangers.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has admitted that he finds it tough to wish Gerrard well at Rangers given that he’s an ardent Celtic fan.

Robertson revealed that he’s in a “difficult situation” when it comes to the Liverpool legend and feels that the former midfielder would return to Anfield in a managerial capacity sometime in the future.

Gerrard has impressed in his coaching stint in Scotland; his team sit a massive 21 points ahead of rivals Celtic and look set to end their nine-year title win streak.

Robertson, whose allegiances lie very much with the Hoops, concedes that he finds it tough to wish Gerrard well during his time at Ibrox.

The Scotland international appeared on Jamie Carragher’s Greatest Games Podcast and explained how he felt about the situation.

“It’s a difficult situation isn’t it?” he admitted.

“You come into Liverpool’s training ground. He’s plastered all over the place, everyone loves him, everyone wants him to do well.

“I want him to do well…but I’ve been brought up as a Celtic fan to not like anything to do with Rangers.”

Carragher interrupted him saying: “So that’s an exclusive, Andy Robertson doesn’t like Steven Gerrard!”

Robertson also felt that Gerrard would return to his former club somewhere down the line.

“Not quite because I think he’ll end up here one day,” he added.

“All jokes aside he’s done an unbelievable job up there.

“He’s took it to a new level this season and Celtic have struggled to keep up.

“Hopefully over the next six months Celtic close the gap and get to 10 in a row because it would be historic – but it’s not looking too likely now.”

Gerrard himself admitted that the question of returning to Anfield is posed to him frequently.

“I get asked this question a lot and, for me, what will be will be,” he told The Athletic.

“Would I love to be the coach of Liverpool one day? Is it a dream? Of course.”

