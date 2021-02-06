Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has revealed the player he most looked up to when he was growing up.

The 26-year-old admitted that Barcelona veteran Jordi Alba was someone he admired earlier on in his career.

Robertson made the switch from Hull City to Anfield back in 2017 for just £8 million and he has gone on to establish himself as one of the best full-backs in the sport.

The Scotland international has five goals and 35 assists in over 100 appearances for the defending Premier League champions.

Sky Sports interview.

Robertson recently appeared alongside teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in an interview with Sky Sports and they were quizzed on a number of issues.

The two players were asked if Robertson was the best left-back in the world and the Scotsman felt he was unworthy of that title – Oxlade-Chamberlain agreed with the sentiment.

“I’m saying he’s up there. He’s right up there,” Oxlade-Chamberlain replied.

“And honestly, for a man with such bad technique and footballing ability, I don’t know how it is possible!

“I’ve played against him a good few times and it is horrible. With his touch and everything, he makes it work.”

Robbo on the best left-backs.

Robertson, meanwhile, listed a number of players who he thought were the best left-backs in the game and revealed that Alba was someone he admired as a youngster.

“There’s quite a few good ones this season in particular,” the former Dundee United man said.

“Ben Chilwell and Alphonso Davies, of course, he’s taken it to a new level.

“(And) Jordi Alba was somebody I looked up to when I was younger. Yeah, there’s a few good ones.”

The Glasgow native also singled out Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney for his good performances this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s favourite.

The two Liverpool men were also asked if Robertson was manager Jurgen Klopp’s favourite player.

“I think there’s a couple ahead of me, to be honest,” the Scotland international replied.

“I’d go Virgil (van Dijk), Alisson and then I could be in the wee kind of clutter of players behind that, I think.”

However, Oxlade-Chamberlain was convinced that it was ‘Robbo’ who was the German’s favourite and outlined his reasoning.

“I think, to his credit, he’s earned the right (to be the favourite),” the Englishman explained.

“He’s been probably our most consistent player. I think he’s earned that respect from the gaffer. He plays every minute, gets up and down.

“Robbo, fair play to you!”

