beIN Sports presenter Andy Gray has hit out at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lineup against Leicester City during their Premier League match on Tuesday.

United are facing a run of three games in five days against Aston Villa, Leicester and Liverpool and Solskjaer decided to field a weakened team against the Foxes, making 10 changes from his side’s 3-1 win over Villa on Sunday.

Gray hit out at the Norwegian’s lineup and claimed that Liverpool will rightly feel “aggrieved” over the incident.

Manchester United.

Man United were scheduled to play against Liverpool over two weeks ago on Sunday, May 2 at Old Trafford.

However, the fixture was postponed after United supporters stormed the Old Trafford pitch and protested against the Glazer family.

This resulted in the game being rescheduled to this week, handing Solskjaer a run of three league fixtures in just five days.

Against Leicester, Solskjaer opted to make 10 changes to his starting eleven that faced Villa on the weekend in a bid to protect his players from fatigue.

However, Liverpool fans were hoping for the Norwegian to field a stronger lineup and attempt to win the game as a favour for Jurgen Klopp’s team, who are in the race for a top-four spot.

Liverpool are currently battling Leicester for a Champions League place and could’ve benefited from United beating Brendan Rodgers’ side on Tuesday.

However, Liverpool’s hopes will have been dealt a crucial blow after United lost 2-1 on the night. And now Gray has hit out at Solskjaer’s decision to put out a heavily rotated team against Leicester.

Andy Gray criticises Solskjaer.

“I thought they’d make changes, the time scale is difficult but not impossible,” Gray told beIN Sports.

“I thought they’d make five or six changes. I know they’ve got a problem with (Harry) Maguire who has picked up a knock and might not have played.

“I thought they’d make seven, at a push, changes. I didn’t think they’d make 10 wholesale changes. I knew he’d pick an under-strength team here before Thursday.

“He won’t play this team against Liverpool. It’s wrong to think but Liverpool and Leicester are almost going head to head for the last spot and I’m not discounting West Ham.

“Have Liverpool got a right to feel aggrieved tonight? One hundred per cent you have and I don’t often agree with Liverpool fans, trust me, unless United play the same team on Thursday. Not a chance.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: andy gray, leicester city, Liverpool, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer