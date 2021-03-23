Andrea Pirlo warned that Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘not good’ for Juventus

“Ronaldo is not good.”

Former Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano has warned Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo that Cristiano Ronaldo is “not good” for the club.

Cassano believes that the Portuguese superstar is a hindrance to any club that have decided to play a certain brand of football.

The former Italy international also claimed that Ronaldo is someone who focuses on his records and added that he is “not what he was four years ago”.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo spent nine successful years with Real Madrid before making the decision to move to Serie A giants Juventus in 2018.

The Portugal international has kept up his impressive feats at the Allianz Arena, contributing 95 goals and 22 assists in just 123 appearances for the Old Lady.

His efforts have helped his side lift the Serie A title twice during his spell in Turin, in addition to winning two Italian Super Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal: – 170 appearances

– 102 goals

– 41 assists

– 2 trophies

– 9 hattricks. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8xE261YzaR — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 23, 2021

This season, Cristiano has continued his productive streak in front of the goal, scoring 30 goals and creating four assists in all competitions.

However, despite Ronaldo’s personal achievements, Juventus as a team have endured a lacklustre campaign. Pirlo’s men are on course to miss out on the league crown for the first time in nine years.

More recently, Juventus were embarrassingly knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Porto, with Ronaldo receiving a lot of criticism in the fallout of the result.

Cassano on Ronaldo.

Cassano, speaking on Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel Bobo TV, claimed that Ronaldo is a “big problem” for Juventus.

“Juventus got rid of a coach [Massimiliano Allegri] who, in the last 20 or 30 years, has produced the best football in Italy and his big problem was one: Cristiano Ronaldo. It was for [Maurizio] Sarri and it is for Pirlo,” Cassano said.

“Juve already got burned last year, because Sarri was unable to find the right chemistry with him and some other players and what do you do?

“You take another coach who would like to play football and you still have Cristiano Ronaldo as a blocker for that.”

Cassano also said that Ronaldo isn’t a suitable fit for a club that is trying to implement a certain playing style.

“If you have chosen the path of [playing a certain type of] football, Ronaldo is not good,” the 38-year-old continued.

“He is someone you have to give the ball to and he scores, thinking about his records. Ronaldo is not what he was four years ago.

“They signed him to win the Champions League and they failed. Pirlo, as a coach, is a rookie and he hasn’t got the experience to handle the player with the highest media profile in the world on his team because he can create problems for you. “

