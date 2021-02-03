“There is no contract clause that says he can’t be subbed off.” Pirlo has issued a stern message to Ronaldo.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has spoken out regarding Cristiano Ronaldo‘s angry reaction to being substituted against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Pirlo admitted that while the Portuguese superstar was a crucial member of the squad, his status didn’t exempt him from being subbed off during matches.

Juventus vs Inter Milan.

Juventus faced off against Inter Milan in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final at the San Siro stadium.

Inter’s Lautaro Martinez gave his side the lead in the ninth minute before Ronaldo brought his side back into the game with two goals.

With the scoreline at 2-1 to the Old Lady, Pirlo decided to bring on Alvaro Morata in Ronaldo’s stead in a bid to seal the win in the final 15 minutes.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was visibly annoyed at his manager’s decision — shaking his head as he trudged off the pitch.

Pirlo on Ronaldo’s reaction.

In the aftermath of the game, Pirlo spoke out regarding Ronaldo’s behaviour and issued a stern message to the 35-year-old.

“It’s normal that when you go out in a match like this you want to play to help the team,” the World Cup winner told Rai Sport.

“There is no contract clause that says he can’t be subbed off.

“He knows he is a fundamental player for us but to get his breath back, he must always be at the top.

“He proved it with his performances after some criticism. He couldn’t have done better than that.

“I said [to him] that he had to rest, we have an important match on Saturday. He has played many consecutive games, every now and then a little rest is good for him.”

While Ronaldo may have been disappointed to miss out on a hat-trick, his brace ensures that Juventus hold a crucial lead over Inter ahead of the second leg next week.

