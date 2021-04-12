“It’s normal.”

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has offered an explanation for Cristiano Ronaldo‘s angry reaction following his team’s 3-1 victory over Genoa on Sunday.

Ronaldo was seen throwing his Juventus jersey to the ground following the full-time whistle. However, Pirlo later clarified that the Portugal international’s frustration was a result of him failing to get on the scoresheet.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo made the switch from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer of 2018. The Portuguese forward has regularly found the back of the net during his spell in Turin.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 97 goals across all competitions for Juventus. This season, Ronaldo has continued his prolific scoring streak, netting 25 Serie A goals in just 27 appearances.

Ronaldo has scored more Serie A goals than any other player since he made his debut in the competition (76). No other Juventus player has scored more than 18 in that time. pic.twitter.com/w2v0NMRfg3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 4, 2021

On Sunday, Pirlo’s side faced off against Genoa in the league. While Juventus managed to secure a 3-1 victory on the day, Ronaldo was unable to add to his goals tally.

After the full-time whistle, the 36-year-old was seen throwing his shirt to the ground before heading down the tunnel. However, a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Ronaldo was giving his jersey to a ball boy who had requested it.

The same report also claimed that Ronaldo’s decision to throw the shirt “angered the (Juventus) fans” who viewed the gesture as a “lack of respect”.

Pirlo on Ronaldo.

Pirlo, speaking after the game, revealed the reason behind Ronaldo’s frustration.

“He was angry because he didn’t manage to score,” Pirlo said.

“It’s normal that someone like him always wants to improve. I don’t think he will be fined, it can happen to have moments of nervousness.”

Ronaldo’s future with Juventus has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks.

The Portugal captain’s current contract expires in June 2022 and he has been reportedly linked with a move to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more. The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week. Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com. (edited)

Pundit Arena Episode 1 – New Beginnings! – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena Episode 3 – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena LOI Arena Archives – Pundit Arena The League Of Ireland Podcast. twitter.com LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena) | Twitter The latest Tweets from LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena). Con Murphy and Conan Byrne are back with a brand new League of Ireland podcast. Check out new episodes every Sunday evening.

Read More About: andrea pirlo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus, Manchester United