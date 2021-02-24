Share and Enjoy !

“They thought it was just a formality to win 10 in a row.”

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has offered an explanation for Celtic’s failure to secure their tenth consecutive league title during the current season.

McCoist believes that the Bhoys’ title collapse could be put down to “an element of arrogance” and that the club perceived that winning their tenth crown was just a “formality”.

The Hoops have endured a thoroughly disappointing campaign. Their poor performances have left them 18 points behind Rangers in the league, with Steven Gerrard‘s men on the verge of winning their first title since the 2010-11 season.

Celtic were also knocked out of the Champions League during the qualifying rounds and lost in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

As a result, Neil Lennon ended up resigning as the club’s manager on Wednesday with assistant John Kennedy taking over as the interim coach.

McCoist: Celtic were arrogant.

Before the start of the season, the Bhoys might’ve looked forward to lifting a memorable tenth league crown in a row, but things have turned quite differently for them instead.

And McCoist believes that the club’s failure to win their tenth consecutive title is down to their “arrogance”.

The former Gers striker spoke to TalkSPORT and was asked to pinpoint those responsible for Celtic’s lacklustre season.

“Neil, being the manager, is obviously one of them,” the 58-year-old replied.

“But the people above him as well, and indeed the players have to shoulder a lot of the responsibility.

“Everybody at Celtic wanted the magical figure of 10, but for some time now it hasn’t looked like that is going to be the case.

“I’ve always felt there’s been – not from Neil, I may add – an element of arrogance coming from Celtic; they thought it was just a formality to win ten in a row.

“And clearly that hasn’t been the case, and supporters are very, very angry – and it’s cost Neil his job.”

