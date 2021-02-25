Alisson Becker’s father has tragically died in a drowning accident in Brazil

Share and Enjoy !

A terrible tragedy has befallen Alisson Becker’s family.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker‘s father has been tragically killed after drowning in a lake in his native Brazil.

Jose Becker’s body was reportedly found around midnight in the city of Bage following the accident. Local authorities do not suspect any foul play is involved.

Mr Becker had gone swimming in the dam on his property near the town of Rincao do Inferno in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. However, he went missing on Wednesday afternoon and he was reported as such around 5 pm local time.

Eventually, the 57-year-old’s body was located later that evening after the Fire Department of Cacapava do Sul were called to the scene.

Support pours in for Alisson.

The tragedy has sparked an outpouring of tributes to the grieving family.

Before arriving in Europe, Alisson played for the Brazilian team Sport Club Internacional and they pledged their support to the 28-year-old keeper following the news of his father’s passing.

É com muita tristeza que recebemos a notícia da morte de José Agostinho Becker, pai dos nossos ex-goleiros Alisson e Muriel. O Clube do Povo deseja força aos familiares e amigos neste momento de tanta dor. — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) February 25, 2021

“It is with great sadness that we received the news of Jose Agostinho Becker’s death, the father of our ex-goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel,” they posted.

“Clube do Povo wishes strength to family and friends in this moment of so much pain.”

Fellow Brazilian clubs Fluminense and Sao Paolo also offered their condolences following the incident.

O Fluminense Football Club lamenta profundamente o falecimento de José Agostinho Becker, pai dos goleiros Muriel e Alisson. Desejamos toda a força aos amigos e familiares. — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) February 25, 2021

“The Fluminense Football Club deeply regrets the death of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson,” tweeted Fluminense.

“We wish all friends and family all the strength.”

Com muito pesar, o São Paulo FC recebe a triste notícia da morte de José Agostinho Becker, pai dos goleiros Alisson e Muriel. Nossas condolências e solidariedade aos dois atletas e a seus familiares. Muita força e muita luz neste momento. — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) February 25, 2021

“With much regret, Sao Paulo FC receives the sad news of the death of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel,” Sao Paolo tweeted.

“Our condolences and solidarity with the two athletes and their families. A lot of strength and a lot of light at this point.”

Over in Europe, Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea showed his support for the Reds keeper with a touching post on Twitter.

The Spaniard posted an image of himself embracing Alisson and captioned the image: “We are all with you”.

We are all with you pic.twitter.com/mLG2noMpXO — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 25, 2021

Liverpool’s rivals Everton, meanwhile, also offered their condolences on Twitter.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Everton are with Alisson Becker and his family following the tragic news of the death of his father, Jose Becker,” they wrote.

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Everton are with Alisson Becker and his family following the tragic news of the death of his father, Jose Becker. 💙 — Everton (@Everton) February 25, 2021

