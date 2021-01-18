“You are not retiring!”

Legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has revealed how his wife Cathy stopped him from an early retirement at Old Trafford.

Ferguson has built an incredible legacy at the club he called home for 26 years. His trophy haul of 38 including 13 Premier League wins has cemented his place as one of the greatest managers of all time.

However, Ferguson’s story might have finished with a little less sheen had it not been for his wife’s crucial intervention 20 years ago.

Back in 2001, Ferguson was in extended talks with the Red Devils over extending his contract after spending 16 fruitful years in Manchester.

However, the discussion failed to yield any meaningful outcome and Ferguson looked set to leave the club in a few months time.

“I will be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season and that is it,” Ferguson informed the club media channel MUTV.

“Then I will have to decide what I want to do. There are some offers and options, so I will make a decision over the next few months.”

Fergie’s statement shocked the footballing world. Reports were swirling of a fractured relationship between the Scotsman and the board over the transfer budget.

However the then 60-year-old admitted that he made the decision to leave on an impulse.

“I made the decision on a whim,” Ferguson later admitted.

“The age 60 sounded good, I’d won the European Cup and a lot of people were saying, ‘You’ll never do that again.'”

Fergie would, of course, go on to win the European Cup again in 2008 as well reach two additional Champions League finals before his retirement in 2013.

Ferguson also revealed how his wife Cathy gave him a reality check and made him rethink his decision to leave the sport.

“On New Year’s Eve, we went out for dinner and when we came back I fell asleep on the couch,” he said.

“My wife, Cathy, came in with the three boys behind her, she kicked my foot and said, ‘You are not retiring’!”

Fergie quickly realised his mistake and informed the club of his decision to stay.

In the years that followed since then, the Scot would go on to win six Premier League trophies, an FA Cup, three League Cups, another Champions League and a Club World Cup.

