Alex Ferguson on the key attributes that he looked for in Man United recruits

“I made sure that my players had a mental toughness.”

Legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has opened up on the key characteristics that he would look out for when recruiting a player for the club.

The Scotsman explained that he would keep an eye out for players who possessed “mental toughness” as well as those who shared his sense of determination.

Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson enjoyed spells with East Stirlingshire, St Mirren, Aberdeen and the Scotland national team before he arrived at Man United in 1986.

The Scotsman would go on to forge a legendary 27-year career at Old Trafford, winning 38 trophies along the way, which include a record 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues.

Under Ferguson’s guidance, United would also clinch the treble during the 1998/99 season, becoming the first English club to achieve the feat.

After nearly three decades in charge of the Red Devils, Ferguson decided to retire from the sport following the 2012/13 season. He finished on a high after clinching a Premier League title during his final season at the club.

Ferguson on signings.

Ferguson, speaking in an interview with Man United’s website, was asked to reveal the main personality trait that he looked for in players.

“Well, I think that it could be divided into maybe a few parts,” the 79-year-old replied.

“Some players I had were absolute natural footballers, with natural talent. But there were other players who shared my determination, who maybe weren’t the best players but they made themselves the best players because they had something inside them too.

“I go back to one of my first defeats as a manager, at 32 years of age. I didn’t expect it. I went into the game eyes wide open, that this was going to be easy. We lost 5-2 to Albion Rovers. I was the manager of East Stirling, the players were on £5 a week or something like that.

“I came home and I said ‘if I don’t get Alex Ferguson in my team, I’m not going to succeed’. So I made sure that my players had a mental toughness about them, from that moment on.”

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Champions League, Manchester United, Premier League