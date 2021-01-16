“Thank goodness I’ve retired actually.”

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson spoke ahead of his former side’s clash against arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Ferguson joked that he was glad to be retired as it meant that he wouldn’t have to face off against Jurgen Klopp’s “phenomenal” Liverpool team.

Under Ferguson’s watch, Man United lifted 13 Premier League trophies over a 27-year spell propelling them into the upper echelons of English football.

However, the Red Devils have yet to win a league crown since the Scotsman’s retirement in 2013 whereas Liverpool ended a three-decade wait for the same trophy last year — finishing 33 points ahead of Man United.

Klopp’s transformation of the club since his arrival back in 2015 has garnered praise and Ferguson admitted that he is an admirer of the German’s work.

“I’ve always considered the Manchester United and Liverpool derby the game of the season,” said Ferguson, speaking in aid of Sports United Against Dementia and the League Managers’ Association’s charity In The Game.

“Quite simply, they are the two most successful teams in Britain when you add up all the trophies they’ve won together.

“It’s obvious that you have to beat Liverpool to win anything.

“It’s similar to when I was at Aberdeen – you had to beat Rangers and Celtic to win anything and you can add a mental attitude to that.

“In reality, it is the game. Liverpool’s success over the 70s and 80s was phenomenal.

“To do that, I had to take a road that was always going to be difficult, it meant I had to wait in terms of building the club. Eventually, it turned out fantastically for us.

“Now I’ve retired, and thank goodness I’ve retired actually when I see Liverpool’s performance over the last two seasons – they’ve been phenomenal. I’ve got great respect for Liverpool, I always have.”

Read More About: klopp, Liverpool, Manchester United, sir alex ferguson