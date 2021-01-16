“I missed out on a really good person.”

Legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson says he isn’t surprised by the success that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has enjoyed in his career.

Ferguson also revealed his regret at having missed out on the chance to sign Henderson as a youngster.

Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 after attracting attention for his sparkling performances with Sunderland.

Ferguson‘s United were reportedly interested in signing the young midfielder but the 79-year-old famously opted against the transfer due to his gait.

Ferguson spoke in an interview with A Team Talk With Legends panel in aid of Sports United Against Dementia and the League Managers Association’s charity In The Game. The Scotsman recalled the famous incident and praised Henderson’s contributions at Anfield.

“We were ready to make a bid for Jordan Henderson at Sunderland. I spoke to Steve Bruce and he loved the guy,” he said.

“And then our medical department said they were not happy with his running style – he could be the type to have injuries.”

Ferguson also revealed that he was the type of manager who wanted his players to be always fit and available.

“If you sign a player and he is not available for you, it is a waste of time so that is the point I have to make about Jordan,” he continued.

“We loved him as a player and he has proved that now, he has been fantastic and all the stories I am being told, it tells me I missed out on a really good person.”

It was former Liverpool player Kenny Dalglish who signed Henderson for the Reds a decade ago. Despite his early struggles with the team, Henderson has silenced all his doubters by going on captain his side to a maiden Premier League crown and a sixth Champions League among other trophies.

