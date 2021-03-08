Alex Ferguson on the time he was thrown in jail following a drunken fight

Share and Enjoy !

“I was a bit of a black sheep.”

Legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has recalled an incident from his playing career when he was arrested and jailed after getting involved in a drunken brawl.

Ferguson revealed that he ended up getting taken to court and fined because of his misdemeanour and he added that he has “always regretted” that period of his life.

Alex Ferguson.

Before he made his name as one of football’s greatest-ever managers, Ferguson enjoyed a respectable playing career with six different clubs from 1957-74.

Back in the 1960s, ‘Fergie’ was playing for St Johnstone, and he was struggling to break into the first team. The disappointments in his footballing career caused him to go astray in his personal life.

Most notably, the Scotsman was imprisoned for being involved in a brawl after getting himself drunk.

It was during this period that the 79-year-old experienced a fallout with his father and the pair ended up not speaking to each other for two years.

Ferguson speaks up.

Now, in a new documentary titled ‘Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In’, the two-time Champions League winner has recalled the aforementioned incident from his career.

“I was getting despondent about football because I wasn’t a first-team player all the time,” Ferguson said as per the Daily Record.

“My career was going down the pan and I went off the rails a bit. I was going out in town and I started going out on Friday nights even, the day before a game.

“My dad would say ‘You can’t go to the dancing if you’ve got a game tomorrow.’

“That’s when we fell out. It got to a point where he said ‘Go your own way and we’ll see what happens,’ and then we weren’t talking to one another.

“For two years between 1961 and 1963, we didn’t talk.

“One night I went out and I got drunk and I ended up in a fight and ended up in jail. I went to court and got fined £3. I was a bit of a black sheep.

“That period has always been in the back of my head and I have always regretted it. Here’s me with the background and upbringing I had and I surrendered.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Champions League, Manchester United