Premier League legend Alan Shearer has named the two positions that Manchester United need to strengthen in order to challenge for trophies.

Shearer believes that the Red Devils need to invest in a “top” centre-forward as well as in a centre-back in order to mount a “serious tilt” at the Premier League and the Champions League next season.

Man United have endured a mixed season during the ongoing 2020-21 campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men were knocked out of the Champions League during the group stages by RB Leipzig last December.

However, they have emerged as candidates to win the Premier League title as they find themselves second in the league table behind leaders Manchester City.

The Red Devils have spent considerable sums in previous transfer windows in an attempt to construct a title-winning squad.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek and Alex Telles are just some of the recent arrivals at Old Trafford.

Shearer advises United.

However, despite their significant spending, Shearer believes that Man United need to strengthen two positions in order to challenge for trophies.

The Englishman, speaking in an interview with The Athletic, hit out at forward Anthony Martial for his lack of hunger and desire and claimed that the club needs to find a replacement for him.

“I’ve read that Martial wants to be Manchester United’s main centre-forward and that he sees it as his position. I don’t,” the 50-year-old said.

“He’s been there for six years. Last season was his best in terms of numbers, but he’s never scored more than 20 league goals in a campaign and I just don’t see the desperation, the hunger, desire and know-how to be a No 9, to score as many goals as he should.

“I see the talent but that isn’t enough at a club that wants to challenge for the biggest honours.”

As such, Shearer suggested that the Red Devils ought to find suitable replacements for the centre-forward and centre-back positions respectively.

“I realise that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team are top scorers in the Premier League this season, but I still think that if they had the scope to strengthen a couple of positions, then one would be to add a top centre-forward,” the former Newcastle United striker added.

“The other would be centre-half. Give them those and they can sustain a serious tilt at the title and the Champions League next season.”

