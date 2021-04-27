Alan Shearer on why rejecting Man United was the ‘best decision’ he ever made

“I’m going to go back home.”

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has admitted that turning down the advances of Manchester United during his playing career was the “best decision” he ever made.

Shearer revealed that the lure of playing as a striker for his hometown club Newcastle United was too strong, adding that it was always his “dream to play for them.”

Alan Shearer.

Shearer established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe during his spell with Blackburn Rovers in the early 1990s.

The Englishman spent four years with Blackburn, scoring 114 goals and winning a Premier League title in the process.

His on-field performances attracted transfer interest from several clubs, most notably from Alex Ferguson’s Man United and Newcastle.

At the time, Man United were establishing themselves as one of the dominant forces in English football and many people assumed that Shearer would join the Red Devils.

However, the striker opted against the move and decided to join the Magpies instead, a club he supported as a child.

Shearer on rejecting Man United.

On Monday, Shearer was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

“The number nine shirt in Newcastle is very important, very special,” Shearer told Sky Sports after his induction.

“I watched number nines when I was a youngster in Newcastle growing up, it was always my dream to play for them and have that shirt.

“I was aware of the interest, and also the interest of Manchester United.

“I spoke to both managers at the time, Alex Ferguson and Kevin Keegan, and I was very close to going to United.

“In fact, I’d chosen a house I was going to buy and then I thought ‘you know what, I’m going to go back home’.

“I left home in 1985 to go to Southampton to start my career. It had been 10 or 11 years and I thought ‘you know what, I’m going to go back home’.

“It meant that much to me and I wanted to have some great years at Newcastle where I could still play and not go back in my thirties and not see the best of me.

“It was the best decision I ever made, I know I would have won more trophies at United but the ten years I had there were unbelievably special, it was everything I hoped and wanted and more.”

