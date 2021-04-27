“He was their leader.”

Alan Shearer has named Manchester United legend Eric Cantona as his pick for the Premier League’s all-time cult hero.

Shearer described Cantona as being “slightly bonkers” but added that the Frenchman was a “leader” at Man United and that “everyone looked up to him”.

Alan Shearer’s top 10 list.

Shearer appeared on the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast and outlined his choices for the Premier League‘s all-time cult heroes.

Cult heroes can be described as players who were adored by the fans for their various exploits and who continue to be revered even years after their departure.

Shearer’s full top 10 list has been outlined below:

#10 Faustino Asprilla

#9 David Ginola

#8 Chris Waddle

#7 Mario Balotelli

#6 Jay-Jay Okocha

#5 Paolo di Canio

#4 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

“What you do at that particular football club and how important it is determines who you are,” Shearer said of Solskjaer.

“And that goal he scored for Man United in the 1999 Champions League final and the part he played in that – the fans still sing his name now because of what he did as a player.

“When you look at the number of players that club have had, for them to still sing his name because of what he did as a player… But as a manager, that trophy will have to come pretty soon for him though.”

#3 Paul Gascoigne

“Wherever he has played, everyone has fond memories of him and stories about him. He would’ve been a nightmare to have every week at your club,” Shearer said of Gascoigne.

“It was all right for me because I only saw him playing for England, I couldn’t put up with him every week – and my room was two doors down from Gazza and I used to ask to move because I could hear him up in the night!”

#2 Matt Le Tissier

#1 Eric Cantona

“If you’ve got the balls to go and jump feet first into the crowd when someone’s abusing you, you’ve got to be slightly bonkers,” Shearer said of Cantona.

“But in terms of the fans loving him and what he did for the club, he helped to change Man United and everyone looked up to him, he was their leader.”

