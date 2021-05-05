“He was an unbelievable leader.”

Alan Shearer is of the opinion that Arsenal legend Tony Adams is the best centre-back to have ever played in the Premier League.

Shearer described Adams as the “best centre-half” that he’s played against in his career, adding that the former defender was an “unbelievable leader, organiser, tackler” on the pitch.

Alan Shearer’s top 10 list.

Shearer appeared on the BBC’s Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast and outlined his choices for the Premier League’s best-ever centre-halves.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was the only active player who made it onto Shearer’s final list. The former striker’s top 10 choices have all been listed below:

#10 Ricardo Carvalho

#9 Gary Pallister

#8 Jaap Stam

#7 Marcel Desailly

#6 Nemanja Vidic

#5 Vincent Kompany

#4 Virgil van Dijk

“He’s a game-changer for Liverpool – he took them to where they wanted to go,” Shearer said of van Dijk.

“Liverpool have missed him and his leadership this season because of his injury. They have this pressing game and they have the confidence in him that they can leave him one vs one, it’s not a problem because if they want to knock it over the top he can turn and be as quick as anyone.”

#3 Rio Ferdinand

“A Rolls Royce of a centre-half – elegant, could bring the ball out with pace, could start the move, could stop the move, clever, could read the game,” Shearer said of Ferdinand.

#2 John Terry

#1 Tony Adams

“I would come off with cut eyes, a broken nose and cut lip after a game against him, but always shake hands. Not as good as Ferdinand at spraying the ball around but what a competitor,” Shearer said of Adams.

“He was the best centre-half I’ve played against I think, in that era in terms of how aggressive you could be as a centre-half. He played in that back four that was unbelievable and had a great goalkeeper behind him.

“He was an unbelievable leader, organiser, tackler, he could play as well, he was tough. The best centre-half I’ve ever played against.”

