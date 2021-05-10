“His finishing is superb.”

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has praised Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood over his “impressive” goalscoring abilities.

Shearer believes that Greenwood’s intelligence coupled with his sharp finishing will ensure that he will score “a stack of goals over the next 10 or 15 years”.

Greenwood has enjoyed another productive season with Man United this term — scoring 11 goals and creating six assists across all competitions.

Most recently, the 19-year-old scored his side’s second goal during a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday. Shearer, speaking to BBC Sport, hailed Greenwood as a “special talent” following the result.

“What a special, special talent Greenwood is. He’s going to score a stack of goals over the next 10 or 15 years,” Shearer said.

“He’s bright, he’s clever, his finishing is superb and will get better. Left foot, right foot, his short back-lift is very impressive – the way he gets his shots away early.

“That’s what is very, very impressive about him. That’s a difficult skill to have.

“The keeper perhaps should have done better today but it’s because he takes it early, the keeper hasn’t got time to set himself to get down there because of that short backlift.

“But the impressive thing he does is, he can do it with left and right.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Greenwood.

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 victory over Villa, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that Greenwood possesses “something special”.

“I can say that Mason is learning all the time,” Solskjaer said.

“He’s learning on the job, which is not easy. It’s difficult and he’s had to bear a lot of responsibility and he’s popped up with so many important goals for us.

“Thursday night, he worked his socks off and then he’s going again and he’s tired, his body has not really filled out yet and he might not be ready for all of these games but he’s got something special

“The kid just turns the game around in one split second and the goal today was excellent, so I’m delighted that he’s got back to his goalscoring best and he’s learning more and more all the other bits as well.”

