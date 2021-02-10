Share and Enjoy !

“That is a weakness of theirs.”

Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes that Manchester United will not be able to win trophies without fixing their leaky defence.

Shearer explained that Man United’s lack of clean sheets is a “weakness” of the team and that they would have “no chance” of becoming a successful side without remedying the problem.

Man United defence.

The Red Devils have been impressive going forward, but their defence has left a lot to be desired. On Saturday, when playing against Everton, they managed to score three goals but conceded three as well.

The resulting draw meant that they fell five points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men have scored more goals (49) than Man City (43) but they have also conceded over twice as many (30) at the back than City (14).

The lack of clean sheets has certainly hindered their title charge this season and could jeopardise their trophy ambitions in the coming months.

Shearer on Man United’s “weakness”.

As such, Shearer felt that Solskjaer’s men would have to improve “massively” at the back to have any hopes of becoming a successful side.

“They will have concerns as well, that is a weakness of theirs and they have no chance of being a successful team unless this improves and improves massively,” the Englishman told BBC Sport.

“They’ve conceded 30 goals this season in the Premier League – nobody has conceded more than them in the top nine. Fulham have got 31 goals against, and they’re in the bottom three.

“There’s just far too much space. As a forward, you would look forward to playing against Manchester United because you know you’re going to get chances because they’re all over the place.

“People pointing, not tracking runners, people not picking up in the box and people not closing down crosses and balls going into the box without any pressure on the ball to try and stop it and not working hard enough to stop that cross, to close that player down.”

