“It’s an art Trent has perfected.”

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has claimed that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is the “best right-back in the country”.

Shearer explained that the 22-year-old’s ability to deliver fantastic crosses into the penalty box, coupled with his pace and his “transitional play” ensure that he remains a “massive talent” despite his poor form this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold has struggled to replicate his best form from previous campaigns during the ongoing 2020-21 season.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Trent contributed four goals and 13 assists in the league, helping Liverpool clinch their maiden Premier League crown in commanding fashion.

However, this season, the England international’s poor form has coincided with Liverpool’s lacklustre domestic season.

Alexander-Arnold’s subpar displays saw him get dropped from the England squad for the World Cup qualifiers in March.

“Trent is very unfortunate, but I don’t think he’s played at the level that he found in the last couple of years,” England manager Gareth Southgate said in a press conference.

“It’s a remarkable position of strength (right-back) and what I said to Trent earlier today was (that) I have made the same call to Kyle (Walker) and Kieran (Trippier) in the past.”

Shearer on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Despite his disappointing season, Shearer believes that Trent remains the “best right-back in the country”.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold, already a Premier League winner. In my opinion the best right-back in the country,” Shearer told the Premier League YouTube channel.

“He’s not hit the heights of last season when Liverpool won the title, but he’s still a massive talent thanks to his pace, transitional play, and ability to put exceptional crosses into the box.”

While displaying a video clip of Trent’s play against Manchester City, Shearer added:

“Look at this moment against Man City, one of his trademark crosses from deep, it’s a skill he perfected last term,” the 50-year-old continued.

“He did the same against Arsenal for Andy Robertson and it resulted in a goal. Not many players can whip in balls like that, but it’s an art Trent has perfected.”

Read More About: alan shearer, Liverpool, Manchester City, Premier League, trent alexander-arnold