Ajax legend addresses rumours of Donny van de Beek leaving Man United in summer

Ajax legend Ronald de Boer has played down rumours linking Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer.

De Boer, who shares the same agent as Van de Beek, claimed that the 23-year-old “feels loved” at the club and added that he is “not panicking” over his current situation.

Van de Beek arrived at Man United from Ajax last September in a £35m transfer. At the time, the Netherlands international was viewed as one of the most talented midfielders in the sport.

However, six months since his move to Old Trafford, Van de Beek’s spell at the club has not gone to plan.

The Dutchman has been handed just two league starts this season and has also played no part in Man United’s last eight games in all competitions.

Additionally, he has contributed just two goal involvements all season, a far cry from his 21 goal involvements during the 2019-20 season with Ajax.

Given his disappointing stint with the Red Devils so far, reports have emerged linking Van de Beek with a move away from the club in the summer.

However, in an interview with talkSPORT, De Boer rubbished any rumours of the Dutchman leaving Old Trafford.

“I spoke to Ajax and they said there’s no truth in it at all,” the 50-year-old said.

“He’s just focusing on his recovery on his ankle, and it’s not true that he asked Man United to leave.

“He’s not worried, of course, he wants to play every game. But he’s not worried that he can’t succeed.

“But he’s not panicking at all, he told his agent he’s so happy at Man United because the club is one of the best in terms of how they treat him, he feels loved.”

