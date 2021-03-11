“That was a player that was quite challenging.”

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is the toughest winger that he’s faced in his career.

Wan-Bissaka described Neymar as a “challenging” opponent and he claimed that the Brazilian is the sort of player “that likes to draw fouls”.

Wan-Bissaka made the move from Crystal Palace to Man United in the summer of 2019 in a €56m deal.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford, the Englishman has quietly built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most reliable full-backs.

The 23-year-old has come up against several top-class attackers over his football career, but he named Brazil international Neymar as the most difficult player that he’s faced off against.

Earlier in the season, Man United clashed against PSG during the group stages of the Champions League.

During the game at the Parc des Princes, it was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men who came away with an impressive 2-1 victory.

However, in the return fixture, the Parisians exacted their revenge with a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka on Neymar.

Ahead of Man United’s Europa League clash against AC Milan on Thursday, Wan-Bissaka spoke with Uefa.com, and he was asked to pick the toughest winger that he’s played against.

“I’d say Neymar,” the defender replied.

“That was a player that was quite challenging, but I was always up for it, and I enjoyed it, the experience, to be playing against him. That meant a lot.”

The defender was then asked how he dealt with the PSG attacker during their matchup at the Parc des Princes back in October.

“I think for him, it’s a bit of both, depending on where he is on the pitch,” Wan-Bissaka replied.

“He’s a player that likes to draw fouls, and so for me, if I’m up against him, it’s [the task is] just not to give him any fouls because that’s what he wants.”

