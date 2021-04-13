“He’s so unpredictable.”
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has named the Bruno Fernandes attribute that he would like to possess for himself.
Wan-Bissaka revealed that he would like to have Fernandes‘ “vision” as part of his skillset and added that the midfielder is “unpredictable” in training.

Wan-Bissaka arrived at Old Trafford from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 in a €56 million transfer.
The Englishman has made a name for himself as a reliable defender and is enjoying a fine season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.
Fernandes, meanwhile, has emerged as arguably Man United‘s best player following his arrival from Sporting Lisbon last year.
The Portugal international has delivered scintillating performances on the pitch, contributing an impressive 36 goals and 22 assists in 70 appearances for the Red Devils.
Fernandes is currently Man United’s top scorer across all competitions during the ongoing 2020/21 campaign. The 26-year-old has 24 goals to his name — an impressive feat considering he plays in midfield.
Wan-Bissaka on Fernandes.
Wan-Bissaka spoke with MUTV and he revealed the Fernandes attribute that he would like to add to his game.
“If I could add any attribute from any team-mate to my game, I’d have to pick Bruno’s vision,” Wan-Bissaka said.
“In training, if I’m against him, I’ll think he’s going for an obvious pass, say over my right shoulder, but then he’ll play it somewhere else in another way. He’s so unpredictable.”
The 23-year-old also shared his thoughts about his future at Old Trafford.
I want to achieve a lot here, Wan-Bissaka continued.
“I think anything’s possible for this club and this team. The vision is just to win as many trophies as possible over the next few years.”
