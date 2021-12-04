Zlatan Ibrahimovic slams Man United as a club with a “small mentality”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic slams Manchester United.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has slammed Man United as a club with a “small mentality” in his upcoming autobiography.

When the outspoken Swedish striker releases a book, you know it’s going to be explosive and he certainly hasn’t held back on the Old Trafford club.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Man United spell.

Ibrahimovic represented Man United for 20 months and was part of the most recent Red Devils side to win silverware, helping them to the EFL Cup and the Europa League in 2016/17, under the management of Jose Mourinho.

On the flip side, the club also finished sixth in the Premier League that season as the post-Alex Ferguson slump continued but Zlatan can’t really be blamed for that given that he hit 17 goals in 28 top flight appearances.

It appears that United didn’t live up to his standards off the pitch either, as the 40-year-old explains in his new book Adrenaline.

Zlatan and the fruit juice.

“One thing surprised me: everyone thinks of United as a top club, one of the richest and most powerful in the world and seen from the outside it looked that way to me,” he writes.

“But once I was there I found a small, closed mentality.”

Offering up an example, Ibrahimovic recalls taking a fruit juice from a hotel mini-bar ahead of a game, before realising that United had charged him for it.

“One day I was in the hotel with the team before a game. I got thirsty so I opened the mini-bar and had a fruit juice,” he says.

“We played and then went home. Some time went by. My pay slip arrives. Normally I don’t look at it. I only do so at the end of the year to see what’s come in and what’s gone out. But that time, I don’t know why, I was curious and realised they’d taken a pound off my monthly wage.

“I called the team manager: ‘Excuse me, why have they taken a pound off my salary.’ The team manager had a look and told me: ‘It was the fruit juice from the mini-bar.’ ‘Are you kidding, seriously?’ ‘No, I’m not. Here, if you order something you have to pay for it.’ ‘Sure, but I didn’t go to the hotel on my own accord. I wasn’t on holiday. It was my work place. I was there for Manchester. If I have to play and I’m thirsty, I have to drink. I can’t go on the pitch dehydrated.’

“Can you believe it? A quid? Something like that would never happen in Italy. These are the details that make a difference and earn the respect of the players.”

Having joined Man United at the age of 34, people would have been forgiven for thinking at the time that Ibrahimovic was looking to wrap up his career at Old Trafford.

However, over five years later and the veteran is still going strong, with his seemingly never-ending career since taking him to LA Galaxy and now AC Milan, where he has scored 34 goals in 59 appearances in just under two years.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, zlatan ibrahimovic