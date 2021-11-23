Zlatan Ibrahimovic issues advice to everyone at Man United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic identifies the major problem at Manchester United.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has advised those at Man United to forget about the past and concentrate on the present.

The Swedish striker was part of the most recent Red Devils side to win a trophy, as the Red Devils won both the EFL Cup and the Europa League in 2016/17 under Jose Mourinho.

Zlatan’s successful spell in Manchester.

Ibrahimovic top-scored for the club during that campaign, hitting 28 goals across all competitions, including a brace in that EFL Cup Final victory over Southampton at Wembley.

His tally for the campaign remains a record for a single season in the post-Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford, although it was equalled in 2020/21 by Bruno Fernandes.

While he only spent 20 months at Man United, Zlatan feels that he identified a major problem at the club, in that the people there focus too much on past glories, such as Ferguson’s trophy-laden 27-year spell.

Ibrahimovic: “Man United talk too much about the past.”

“They talk too much about the past,” the 40-year-old says in an interview with The Guardian.

“When I went there I said: ‘I’m here to focus on the present and to make my own story.’ But when you have too much it becomes like a loop. You have to think about the present or you should go to a hospital and clean your head.”

Ibrahimovic may have picked up two medals during his time at Old Trafford – three if you count the Community Shield, as Mourinho so often insists on doing – but he couldn’t help them finish higher than sixth in the Premier League as they continued their post-Fergie slump.

Despite this, he feels that the English top flight is a little overrated, ranking it below other European leagues in terms of quality.

Ibrahimovic: “Premier League is overrated.”

“The quality is overrated in a technical way,” he says.

‘But the Premier League has different qualities – the pace, the rhythm. You can be the best player in the world but if you cannot handle that pace and rhythm [you won’t succeed].

““In Spain, France, Italy, the technique is better. That’s why there are so many foreigners in the Premier League. They bring the technical [aspect].”

Having joined Man United at the age of 34, people would have been forgiven for thinking at the time that Ibrahimovic was looking to wrap up his career at Old Trafford.

However, over five years later and the veteran is still going strong, with his seemingly never-ending career since taking him to LA Galaxy and now AC Milan, where he has scored 34 goals in 56 appearances in just under two years.

