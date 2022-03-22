Zlatan Ibrahimovic recalls comical encounter with a young Anthony Elanga during Man United stint

Zlatan Ibrahimovic recalls Anthony Elanga encounter.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been singing the praises of Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga, after the two linked up with the Swedish national team.

Despite being at total opposite ends of their careers, there seems to be a mutual respect between the 40-year-old Ibrahimovic and the 19-year-old Elanga.

Elanga has been called up to the Sweden senior side for the very first time ahead of their crucial World Cup play-off against the Czech Republic and with Ibrahimovic now back in the international fold having reversed his retirement decision, it probably won’t be long before the pair are sharing a pitch.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic full of praise for Anthony Elanga.

Speaking ahead of the play-off, for which he is actually suspended, Ibrahimovic spoke highly of his young colleague.

“A great talent, we are proud and happy that he comes from Sweden. That he can represent Sweden now makes it even bigger,” the forward said.

“He has all the future ahead of him, and if he continues just as he has done, it looks positive. It’s just fighting, never being happy, striving for more. It depends on him, how far he can develop.”

Encouraging words from the veteran and perhaps Zlatan has more reason to put an arm around Elanga, given that he briefly played with his father Joseph, back when the pair were at Malmo in Sweden together at the turn of the century.

Ibrahimovic went on to recall a moment during his own time at Man United when a young Elanga approached him at the training ground.

“You know my dad.”

“We had some lunch at the training facility in Manchester with the team,” the forward continued. “Then this little guy comes up to me: ‘you know my dad’. And I just help myself: “Elanga”.

“And then it was just … okay.”

Ibrahimovic played for United between July 2016 and March 2018, so Elanga would have been no more than 15 years old when he introduced himself to his future teammate.

As brave approaching international superstars as he is performing on the pitch, the future seems bright for Elanga, if Zlatan’s words are anything to go by.

Victor Lindeolf joins in on praise.

Ibrahimovic isn’t the only experienced Swede to speak highly of Elanga today, with United defender Victor Lindelof singling him out for praise earlier.

“He’s a great talent, still very, very young but he’s got some really, really great qualities as a player. He’s very fast with great technique and he’s got an eye for goal,” the Sweden captain said.

If Elanga does win an international cap this week, he will follow in the footsteps of his father Joseph, who represented Cameroon on 17 occasions and was an unused member of the country’s 1998 World Cup squad, when he was the same age as his son is now.

