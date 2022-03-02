Zidane Iqbal on the role Phil Jones played in his rise to Man United first team

Zidane Iqbal credits Phil Jones and Dean Henderson with helping him.

Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal has named Phil Jones and Dean Henderson as the two senior players who have aided his rise to the first team.

The Manchester-born Iraq international was given his senior debut by interim manager Ralf Rangnick in December’s Champions League game against Young Boys, coming off the bench for the closing minutes of a 1-1 draw.

The 18-year-old has since returned to the club’s under-23 side where he has continued to impress, including in Tuesday night’s UEFA Youth League penalty shootout defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Iqbal will be hoping that his performances will be noted by whoever comes in as United’s next permanent manager and if he is welcomed into the first team dressing room more regularly, he knows which senior players to thank.

Zidane Iqbal: “Phil Jones helped me.”

“I think when Jonah (Phil Jones) and Dean Hendeson played for the under-23s, they kind of helped me,” Iqbal told Man United club media.

“And coaches, there’s too many to namedrop. I feel like throughout the whole age group they’ve all taught me something and I’ve learnt something from every age group.

“So yeah, I’d just like to thank everyone from the start until now for everything. They’ve all impacted my journey in different ways.”

First team call-up was “an amazing feeling.”

Iqbal also reflected on the moment he knew he would be involved against Young Boys, saying that it was an emotional experience.

“I found out the day before, when the coach came up to me and he was like:”‘You’re not going to be involved with the under-19s,” the midfielder recalls.

“I was kind of surprised and he was like ‘you’re going to be with the first team.’ Loads of emotions burst through my body and as soon as the conversation was over with my coach, I quickly contacted my mum, my dad my brother.

“I was like ‘look there’s a good chance I could be playing for the first team tomorrow’. And yeah, it was an amazing feeling. I’ve been dreaming of that day since I was a kid and for it to finally come true was amazing. I can’t describe it.”

While Iqbal is unlikely to feature for the first team again this season, he certainly seems well-placed to kick on once 2022/23 gets started, with a new manager in the Old Trafford dugout.

