Youri Tielemans hints at Leicester City departure

Youri Tielemans refuses to rule out exit.

Youri Tielemans has hinted that he could be leaving Leicester City in the near future, by refusing to confirm whether he will sign a new contract.

The Belgian midfielder’s current deal runs out in the summer of 2023 and in an interview released today, he confirmed that he is keeping his options open in relation to signing a new one.

Youri Tielemans: I’m keeping my options open.

“I’m open to everything,” the 24-year-old said. “The transfer market is just closed so I am just trying to keep as many options as I can open.

“As long as I’m here, I’m going to give everything for the club and the contract situation is just something that’s going on in football.

“There are talks going on, I’m not saying I’m going to sign but I’m not saying I’m not going to sign.”

Tielemans has become a key Leicester player.

Tielemans leaving Leicester wouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as the club have become used their key players being snapped up by supposed bigger clubs in the Premier League.

In recent years, The Foxes haves sold the likes of N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire for large fees as part of a business model that has allowed the first team to remain competitive in the higher reaches of the table.

Tielemans has won many admirers since arriving at Leicester from Monaco in 2019, initially on loan, and it was his goal in May’s FA Cup Final that secured a second major trophy for the club in the space of six years after their miraculous Premier League success in 2015/16.

Several clubs interested in Tielemans.

Already capped 45 times by Belgium, Tielemans began his career as a holding midfielder before moving into a more attacking role during his time at Anderlecht.

Tielemans’ quotes today are sure to put potential suitors on alert with numerous clubs reportedly interested in signing him.

He could be seen as a successor to Paul Pogba at Manchester United but Liverpool are said to have been keen to take him to Anfield in the past.

In any case, if Tielemans doesn’t put pen to paper soon, Leicester are likely to cash in on their asset in the summer of 2022.

