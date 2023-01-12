Wout Weghorst hoping to play for Man United against Man City this weekend

Wout Weghorst hopes to make Manchester United debut this weekend.

Wout Weghorst is reportedly on the verge of completing a loan move to Man United, and hopes to feature in the Manchester derby this weekend.

The Netherlands international is flying to Manchester on Thursday in the hope of completing a medical in time to face the club’s arch-rivals Manchester City this Saturday.

Wout Weghorst on verge of Man United move.

Weghorst is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley, and the Manchester Evening News reports that the forward is urging the Turkish side to help the move to progress, so that he is registered in time to play against Pep Guardiola’s men.

A £2.5 million fee has been agreed between United and Besiktas in order to end the 30-year-old’s season-long loan early, with Burnley not having included a recall clause in the initial deal.

Burnley were involved in the early stages of negotiations to bring Weghorst to Old Trafford, but talks have intensified between United and Besiktas in recent days.

Wout Weghorst to Manchester United, here we go! All conditions revealed on Tuesday are confirmed: Man Utd pay €3m to Besiktas then sign Weghorst on loan from Burnley 🚨🔴 #MUFC 🛫 Understand Weghorst will fly to Manchester today to undergo medical tests and then sign contracts. pic.twitter.com/99TPoRuo67 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2023

Stats.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag is said to have identified his countryman as a short-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose second spell at the club ended in acrimonious circumstances back in November.

While some fans will scoff at the signing of the 6 ft 6 in forward, his goals record in the Netherlands, Germany and Turkey speaks for itself.

A tally of 27 goals in 37 appearances for AZ in 2017/18 convinced Wolfsburg to take him to Germany, where he went on to score 70 goals in four seasons for the club.

His loan spell in Turkey this season has also been productive, as he has scored nine goals in 18 appearances, although a record of two goals in 20 appearances for relegated Burnley in the latter half of last season is less impressive.

Netherlands.

Weghorst was a key figure in his country’s run to the World Cup quarter-final last month, scoring twice in a 2-2 draw with Argentina, before the Netherlands eventually lost on penalties.

Should Weghorst go on to make his Man United debut this Saturday, this is how viewers in Ireland can watch him in action.

