World Cup winner joins Shelbourne in sensational transfer swoop

World Cup winner joins Shelbourne.

The Shelbourne FC Women’s side have pulled off a remarkable coup by getting U.S. World Cup winner Heather O’Reilly to come out of retirement to play for them.

With 231 caps for the United States, O’Reilly is the 10th most-capped female player of all time, and her signing is sure to draw international eyes to the Women’s National League here in Ireland.

O’Reilly was also a World Cup winner in 2015, has three Olympic gold medals to her name, and has represented the likes of Arsenal, FC Kansas City and North Carolina Courage.

Heather O’Reilly on signing for Shelbourne.

“I felt I had more to give, and the project at Shelbourne FC caught my eye from across the Atlantic,” the 37-year-old told the Shelbourne website.

“Ireland is where my family came from before moving to the US, so there’s a special connection. I’m delighted to sign for this great club and help Shels on the journey to become one of the best teams the island of Ireland has ever seen.

“I’m relishing the chance to put on the boots again and hoping my experience and skills play a part in the pursuit of silverware.”

Arsene Wenger influence.

O’Reilly announced the news in her role as co-host of the BBC World Football podcast, explaining that former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was influential in her decision to put the feelers out to Shelbourne.

“I played in Soccer Aid a few months ago,” explained the 37-year-old. “Arsene Wenger was my manager. We got talking after one of the sessions, and he said, ‘Heather, you are very good, you should still play’.

“I said, ‘Oh thanks Arsene, maybe. I never did play Champions League football, and it always bothered me’. He says, ‘You should do it. You should play’. I puffed out my chest, put some more thought into it, and said I was going to start having some conversations. Arsene Wenger was the catalyst to get me out of retirement, get the boots back on and give it a go with Shelbourne FC.

“I reached out to them. I don’t know if it was known that I was interested in coming out of retirement. It has been three years nearly since I officially retired from club football. People needed to know that I was interested.”

Irish roots.

Irish roots and former Irish teammates helped the mother-of-two to make her decision to try out a new life in Dublin, as she continued:

“How I came upon Shelbourne FC, obviously with the name O’Reilly, there is some Irish ancestry in my family. When I was contemplating what clubs would be interesting to me and what clubs I felt I could make an immediate impact on, I thought about Shelbourne.

“They’re the champions of Ireland, they had a very successful season last year in order to win the league, but they are still very much a club and a league that needs a lot of growth.

“Some of my former team-mates are Irish: Denise O’Sullivan at North Carolina Courage, Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe at Arsenal.

They are producing some wonderful talent but they need a lot of help with their league in terms of resources and professionalism. I think that’s sort of part of why I’m going as well.

“I feel that I could bring some eyeballs onto this league, bring some eyeballs onto this team and grow the game a little bit whilst living out this dream of mine to play Champions League football.”

Shelbourne boss Noel King on signing World Cup winner.

Shelbourne manager Noel King hailed the signing, as he prepares his side for a two-legged Champions League qualifying tie with Pomurje Beltinci of Slovenia.

“Heather is a proven winner, we’re thrilled to bring one of the greatest players to ever play the game to Tolka Park,” said King. It’s an amazing moment for the club and for the Women’s National League as a whole to have a player of Heather’s stature. I think in particular, our younger players will flourish sharing the stage with a player who has seen, done and won it all.”

