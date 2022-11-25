World Cup tiebreakers: The criteria that will separate teams who are level on points

World Cup tiebreakers: The criteria that will separate teams level on points.

As the World Cup group stage heads towards its conclusion, supporters will be wondering what tiebreakers will be used to separate the teams who are level on points.

Of the 32 teams at the World Cup in Qatar, only half will make it into the knockout stage, which begins on December 3rd.

With eight groups set to go down to the wire, it’s likely that at least one will require a tiebreaker to determine who reaches the last 16 and who goes home on an early plane.

Here’s what happens if countries are level on points after three games played in their World Cup groups.

World Cup tiebreakers.

1. Goal Difference – The team with the greater difference between goals scored and conceded in their three group games will go through.

2. Goals scored – If the goal difference between the two sides is level, progression will be determined by which team has scored more goals in their group games.

3. Head-to-head record: If still level, progression will be determined by the result in the match between the two teams who are tied.

It’s probably an unlikely scenario that three teams will be tied on points, but just in case you do need to know, there would essentially be a mini-league between the three teams, determined as follows:

a) points

b) goal difference

c) goals scored

4. Fair play record: If teams are still level after head-to-head, then we move on to fair play. You might think this is unlikely, but at the 2018 World Cup this is how Japan and Senegal were separated after the drew their game, scored the same number of goals across the group, and had the same goal difference.

A fair play system would be in place as follows:

– yellow card: minus 1 point

– indirect red card: minus 3 points

– direct red card: minus 4 points

– yellow card and direct red card: minus 5 points

5. Drawing of lots – If teams STILL can’t be separated, progression would be determined by a drawing of lots.