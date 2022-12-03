World Cup power rankings ahead of last-16

World Cup power rankings.
The World Cup is moving into the last-16 phase so now is as good a time as any to take a look at the power rankings.
South Korea and Switzerland became the final sides to book their places in the knockout stage after another dramatic day of group stage action in Qatar.
World Cup last-16 schedule.
European powerhouses Germany and Belgium have already fallen by the wayside, while supposed dark horses Denmark and Uruguay are among those who are joining them in booking early flights home from Doha.
🇰🇷 2-1 🇵🇹
Korea are heading to the last-16 at Uruguay's expense as it stands!
Hwang Hee-Chan with the finish after a rapid breakaway
The round-of-16 gets underway on Saturday with the following schedule in place:
Saturday December 3rd.
Netherlands v USA – 3pm
Argentina v Australia – 7pm
Sunday December 4th.
France v Poland – 3pm
England v Senegal – 7pm
Monday December 5th.
Japan v Croatia – 3pm
Brazil v South Korea – 7pm
Tuesday December 6th.
Morocco v Spain – 3pm
Portugal v Switzerland – 7pm
Power rankings.
For the first time since 1994, no team won all of their group stage matches, indicating that there is plenty of vulnerability, even among the favourites.
Here’s our power rankings as we head into the last 16.
1 England
Finished the group with the best record of all teams, but the squad will know that anything less than a convincing win over Senegal will lead to negativity from fans and media.
2 France
Looked convincing in their opening two wins but a reserve XI brought the mood down a little in their defeat to Tunisia.
3 Brazil
Didn’t concede a goal until injury time in their final match, but Tite’s men have been slow to find the net, failing to score in the first hour in each of their two wins.
4 Argentina
A team very much on a mission, with Lionel Messi desperate to cap his career with a World Cup win.
🇦🇷 1-0 🇲🇽
'Cometh the hour, cometh the man' says @HamiltonRTE as who else but Leo Messi breaks the deadlock. Spine-tingling.
5 Spain
Became favourites for many after their 7-0 win over Costa Rica, but a draw with Germany and a defeat to Japan has brought them back down to earth.
6 Netherlands
Haven’t set the world alight but with Cody Gakpo in fine goalscoring form, they look capable of grinding out results against anyone.
7 Portugal
Always seems to be chaos in their games but, that was the case when they won Euro 2016 as well.
8 Switzerland
“No pushovers,” to give them their full title, and Portugal will need to be at their best to defeat a dogged Swiss team.
9 Croatia
A solid, if ageing team, the experience of getting to the final in 2018 could stand them in good stead.
10 USA
One of only five unbeaten teams in the group stage, this young team will give the Netherlands plenty to think about in their last-16 clash.
11 Morocco
Plenty of attacking talent, and they didn’t concede a goal in either of their games with group favourites Croatia and Belgium.
12 Japan
It feels wrong having Japan so low after they beat Germany and Spain, but their defeat to Costa Rica shows that are weaknesses there.
GOAL – JAPAN 🇯🇵 – 51'
Did the ball go over the end line?
Incredible, Japan have the lead!
13 Senegal
Registered good wins over Qatar and Ecuador but will need to be at their best to get past England.
14 Australia
A squad of football journeymen, there is a clear team spirit among the Socceroos, and that will be needed in their game against Argentina.
15 South Korea
Secured a brilliant win over Portugal on Friday, but you sense that that was their big moment in this World Cup.
16 Poland
Got through the group stage by the skin of their teeth and will need to show a big improvement to get past France.
