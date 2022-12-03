World Cup power rankings ahead of last-16

World Cup power rankings.

The World Cup is moving into the last-16 phase so now is as good a time as any to take a look at the power rankings.

South Korea and Switzerland became the final sides to book their places in the knockout stage after another dramatic day of group stage action in Qatar.

World Cup last-16 schedule.

European powerhouses Germany and Belgium have already fallen by the wayside, while supposed dark horses Denmark and Uruguay are among those who are joining them in booking early flights home from Doha.

🇰🇷 2-1 🇵🇹

Korea are heading to the last-16 at Uruguay's expense as it stands!

Hwang Hee-Chan with the finish after a rapid breakaway

📺 Watch live now on @rtenews channel & @rteplayer: https://t.co/mgkn862lwD

📱 Live updates: https://t.co/lPoh6xoVvu#FIFAWorldCup #KORPOR pic.twitter.com/yCogbLsvsx — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 2, 2022

The round-of-16 gets underway on Saturday with the following schedule in place:

Saturday December 3rd.

Netherlands v USA – 3pm

Argentina v Australia – 7pm

Sunday December 4th.

France v Poland – 3pm

England v Senegal – 7pm

Monday December 5th.

Japan v Croatia – 3pm

Brazil v South Korea – 7pm

Tuesday December 6th.

Morocco v Spain – 3pm

Portugal v Switzerland – 7pm

Power rankings.

For the first time since 1994, no team won all of their group stage matches, indicating that there is plenty of vulnerability, even among the favourites.

Here’s our power rankings as we head into the last 16.

1 England

Finished the group with the best record of all teams, but the squad will know that anything less than a convincing win over Senegal will lead to negativity from fans and media.

2 France

Looked convincing in their opening two wins but a reserve XI brought the mood down a little in their defeat to Tunisia.

3 Brazil

Didn’t concede a goal until injury time in their final match, but Tite’s men have been slow to find the net, failing to score in the first hour in each of their two wins.

4 Argentina

A team very much on a mission, with Lionel Messi desperate to cap his career with a World Cup win.

5 Spain

Became favourites for many after their 7-0 win over Costa Rica, but a draw with Germany and a defeat to Japan has brought them back down to earth.

6 Netherlands

Haven’t set the world alight but with Cody Gakpo in fine goalscoring form, they look capable of grinding out results against anyone.

7 Portugal

Always seems to be chaos in their games but, that was the case when they won Euro 2016 as well.

8 Switzerland

“No pushovers,” to give them their full title, and Portugal will need to be at their best to defeat a dogged Swiss team.

9 Croatia

A solid, if ageing team, the experience of getting to the final in 2018 could stand them in good stead.

10 USA

One of only five unbeaten teams in the group stage, this young team will give the Netherlands plenty to think about in their last-16 clash.

11 Morocco

Plenty of attacking talent, and they didn’t concede a goal in either of their games with group favourites Croatia and Belgium.

12 Japan

It feels wrong having Japan so low after they beat Germany and Spain, but their defeat to Costa Rica shows that are weaknesses there.

13 Senegal

Registered good wins over Qatar and Ecuador but will need to be at their best to get past England.

14 Australia

A squad of football journeymen, there is a clear team spirit among the Socceroos, and that will be needed in their game against Argentina.

15 South Korea

Secured a brilliant win over Portugal on Friday, but you sense that that was their big moment in this World Cup.

16 Poland

Got through the group stage by the skin of their teeth and will need to show a big improvement to get past France.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: qatar world cup, World Cup