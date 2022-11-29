World Cup Day 9 – Manic Monday clears up group permutations

World Cup permutations.

The World Cup group permutations have been made clear after a dramatic Monday of football in Qatar.

As viewers in Ireland said goodbye to the early kick-offs, we couldn’t have been given more of a treat, as 11 goals went in during the opening two games.

Joseph N’Do delights RTE viewers.

First up were Cameroon and Serbia in Group G, with the former being backed by an effervescent Joseph N’Do in the RTE studio.

N’Do’s countrymen took the lead through Jean-Charles Castelletto, before goals from Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic turned things around for Serbia before the break.

There was still time for N’Do to run a few laps of the RTE studio in celebration of Cameroon’s second half comeback, with both Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Choupo-Moting finding the net.

The points were shared at the end of a hugely-entertaining game, before Brazil’s 1-0 win over Switzerland later on secured their passage through to the next round.

🇨🇲 3-3 🇷🇸 From joy to despair… and back to joy (not captured on camera) Please savour Joey N'Do's lap of the @rtesport studio after Vincent Aboubakar's sensational goal, which was briefly ruled out for offside#fifaworldcup #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/VbdVg0bHc5 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 28, 2022

World Cup Group H.

In the 1pm kick-off in Group H, it looked like South Korea would pull off some Cameroon-style heroics before falling just short against Ghana in the end.

Ghana were 2-0 up before half-time through goals from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus, before a Cho Gue-sung brace early in the second half made it 2-2.

Kudus was on target again on 68 minutes, before Ghana held out for a 3-2 win amid late pressure from Paulo Bento’s side.

Later in Group H, a Bruno Fernandes double secured a 2-0 win for Portugal, a result which sees them through to the next round with a game to spare.

With the second round of group matches complete, every country knows exactly what they need to do in order to join France, Brazil and Portugal in the round-of-16.

Over the next four days, the final group games will be played simultaneously – on RTE 2 and on the RTE News Channel here in Ireland – with kick-off times of 3pm and 7pm.

Here are the permutations for each group.

World Cup permutations.

Group A: Netherlands will qualify with a win or a draw over Qatar but can qualify with a defeat if Ecuador beat Senegal in a winner-takes-all battle. Qatar are already eliminated.

Group B: England only need to avoid a defeat of four goals or more against Wales to go through. Wales can qualify with a victory over England, if Iran and USA draw.

If Iran v USA has a winner, then that country will go through to the next round.

Group C: Poland only need a draw against Argentina to go through, and the same would be true of Argentina, if Saudi Arabia and Mexico also draw.

Saudi Arabia can qualify with a win, as can Mexico, but only if Poland win as well.

Group D: France are already through and Australia will join them if they can beat Denmark. A draw would be enough for Australia if Tunisia lose or draw against France.

Denmark would qualify with a win over Australia, if Tunisia don’t beat France. If Denmark and Tunisia both win, it will come down to goal difference.

Tunisia will go through if they beat France and Denmark and Australia draw.

Group E: Spain need a win or a draw against Japan to qualify. Japan will qualify with a win, but a draw would be enough if Costa Rica and Germany also draw.

Costa Rica will qualify if they beat Germany, or with a draw if Japan lose. Germany will qualify if they beat Costa Rica and Spain beat Japan.

Group F: Croatia need a win or a draw against Belgium to ensure qualification. They can also qualify with defeat if Morocco lose to Canada, but only if they do so by a lesser margin than Morocco.

Morocco will qualify with a win or a draw over Canada, or with defeat if Croatia win. Belgium need to beat Croatia to qualify, but a draw would do if Morocco lose by three goals or more.

Canada are already eliminated.

Group G: Brazil are already through and Switzerland will join them if they can beat Serbia. A draw would be enough for Switzerland if Cameroon lose or draw against Brazil.

Cameroon can qualify with a win if Switzerland lose but they would need to better Serbia’s win over the Swiss. Cameroon can qualify with a win if Switzerland draw, as long as they have scored more goals than Switzerland.

Serbia can qualify if they beat Switzerland and Cameroon lose or draw against Brazil. They can also qualify with a win if Cameroon win, but they would need to do it by a greater margin.

Group H: Portugal are already through and Ghana can join them if they can beat Uruguay. Ghana can also qualify with a draw if South Korea lose or draw against Portugal.

South Korea can qualify with a win if Ghana lose, but they must better Uruguay’s result.

Uruguay can qualify with a a win over Ghana, if South Korea lose or draw against Portugal. They can qualify with a win if South Korea win, but they must also better the Koreans’ goal difference.

