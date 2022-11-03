World Cup 2022 Irish TV guide: Kick-off times, daily schedule and where to watch

World Cup 2022: Irish kick-off times.

Below you’ll find the Pundit Arena guide to the 2022 World Cup, including Irish TV channels, days and kick-off times for the tournament.

RTE have the rights to broadcast all 64 games on Irish TV this November and December, for what is set to be the most controversial World Cup yet.

2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Human rights abuses, and laws prohibiting LGBTQ relationships in the Middle Eastern state, mean that many supporters will be boycotting the tournament this winter.

Added to that, many in the football community feel that the World Cup shouldn’t be played at this time of year, with Jamie Carragher among those who have spoken out.

Hopefully, viewers will be kept up to speed on these ongoing issues, with RTE’s punditry team having a responsibility to keep the audience informed in between the games.

The same goes for BBC and ITV, who are sure to attract viewers on these shores. ITV’s Laura Woods has stated that, alongside the football, they’ll “also be reporting on what has been happening in Qatar in the build up to this tournament & the practises that continue to take place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by laurawoodsy (@laurawoodsy)

2022 World Cup: Irish TV guide.

As hosts, Qatar will kick off the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday November 20th, ahead of almost two weeks of wall-to-wall group stage games, with Irish kick-off times of 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

The knockout stage will then be held from Saturday December 3rd all the way up to Sunday December 18th, when the winners of the 22nd World Cup will be crowned.

This page will be a handy one to bookmark, as we lay out all of the TV info for viewers in Ireland below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITV Football (@itvfootball)

Sunday November 20th (All times GMT)

Qatar v Ecuador – Group A – RTE and BBC – 4pm

Monday November 21st

England v Iran – Group B – RTE and BBC – 1pm

Senegal v Netherlands – Group A – RTE and ITV – 4pm

USA v Wales – Group B – RTE and ITV – 7pm

Tuesday November 22nd

Argentina v Saudi Arabia – Group C – RTE and ITV – 10am

Denmark v Tunisia – Group D – RTE and ITV – 1pm

Mexico v Poland – Group C – RTE and BBC – 4pm

France v Australia – Group D – RTE and BBC – 7pm

Wednesday November 23rd

Morocco v Croatia – Group F – RTE and ITV – 10am

Germany v Japan – Group E – RTE and ITV – 1pm

Spain v Costa Rica – Group E – RTE and ITV – 4pm

Belgium v Canada – Group F – RTE and BBC – 7pm

Thursday November 24th

Switzerland v Cameroon – Group G – RTE and ITV – 10am

Uruguay v South Korea – Group H – RTE and BBC – 1pm

Portugal v Ghana – Group H – RTE and ITV – 4pm

Brazil v Serbia – Group G – RTE and BBC – 7pm

Friday November 25th

Wales v Iran – Group B – RTE and BBC – 10am

Qatar v Senegal – Group A – RTE and BBC – 1pm

Netherlands v Ecuador – Group A – RTE and ITV – 4pm

England v USA – Group B – RTE and ITV – 7pm

Saturday November 26th

Tunisia v Australia – Group D – RTE and BBC – 10am

Poland v Saudi Arabia – Group C – RTE and ITV – 1pm

France v Denmark – Group D – RTE and ITV – 4pm

Argentina v Mexico – Group C – RTE and ITV – 7pm

Sunday November 27th

Japan v Costa Rica – Group E – RTE and ITV – 10am

Belgium v Morocco – Group F – RTE and BBC – 1pm

Croatia v Canada – Group F – RTE and BBC – 4pm

Spain v Germany – Group E – RTE and BBC – 7pm

Monday November 28th

Cameroon v Serbia – Group G – RTE and ITV – 10am

South Korea v Ghana – Group H – RTE and BBC – 1pm

Brazil v Switzerland – Group G – RTE and ITV – 4pm

Portugal v Uruguay – Group H – RTE and ITV – 7pm

At this point in the tournament, the final two games in each group will play out simultaneously. RTE will cover one game via their main channel, and another on RTE Player or the RTE News channel. BBC and ITV will do the same via their secondary channels/online mediums.

Tuesday November 29th

Ecuador v Senegal – Group A – RTE and ITV – 3pm

Netherlands v Qatar – Group A – RTE and ITV 3pm

Iran v USA – Group B – RTE and BBC – 7pm

Wales v England – Group B – RTE and BBC – 7pm

Wednesday November 30th

Australia v Denmark – Group D – RTE and BBC – 3pm

Tunisia v France – Group D – RTE and BBC – 3pm

Poland v Argentina – Group C – RTE and BBC – 7pm

Saudi Arabia v Mexico – Group C – RTE and BBC – 7pm

Thursday December 1st

Canada v Morocco – Group F – RTE and BBC – 3pm

Croatia v Belgium – Group F – RTE and BBC – 3pm

Costa Rica v Germany – Group E – RTE and ITV – 7pm

Japan v Spain – Group E – RTE and ITV – 7pm

Friday December 2nd

Ghana v Uruguay – Group H – RTE and BBC – 3pm

South Korea v Portugal – Group H – RTE and BBC – 3pm

Cameroon v Brazil – Group G – RTE and ITV – 7pm

Serbia v Switzerland – Group G – RTE and ITV – 7pm

Knockout stage – BBC and ITV’s live games are yet to be decided. All knockout games will be broadcast live on RTE.

Saturday December 3rd

Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B – 3pm

Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D – 7pm

Sunday December 4th

Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C – 3pm

Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A – 7pm

Monday December 5th

Winner Group E v Runner-up Group F – 3pm

Winner Group Group G v Runner-up Group H – 7pm

Tuesday December 6th

Winner Group F v Runner-up Group E – 3pm

Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G – 7pm

Friday December 9th

Quarter-final 1 – 3pm

Quarter-final 2- 7pm

Saturday December 10th

Quarter-final 3 – 3pm

Quarter-final 4 – 7pm

Tuesday December 13th

Semi-final 1 – 7pm

Wednesday December 14th

Semi-final 2 – 7pm

Saturday December 17th

Third-place play-off – 3pm

Sunday December 18th

World Cup Final – 3pm

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: 2022 world cup, World Cup