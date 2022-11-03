World Cup 2022 Irish TV guide: Kick-off times, daily schedule and where to watch

World Cup 2022: Irish kick-off times.
Below you’ll find the Pundit Arena guide to the 2022 World Cup, including Irish TV channels, days and kick-off times for the tournament.
RTE have the rights to broadcast all 64 games on Irish TV this November and December, for what is set to be the most controversial World Cup yet.
2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Human rights abuses, and laws prohibiting LGBTQ relationships in the Middle Eastern state, mean that many supporters will be boycotting the tournament this winter.
Added to that, many in the football community feel that the World Cup shouldn’t be played at this time of year, with Jamie Carragher among those who have spoken out.
Hopefully, viewers will be kept up to speed on these ongoing issues, with RTE’s punditry team having a responsibility to keep the audience informed in between the games.
The same goes for BBC and ITV, who are sure to attract viewers on these shores. ITV’s Laura Woods has stated that, alongside the football, they’ll “also be reporting on what has been happening in Qatar in the build up to this tournament & the practises that continue to take place.”
View this post on Instagram
2022 World Cup: Irish TV guide.
As hosts, Qatar will kick off the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday November 20th, ahead of almost two weeks of wall-to-wall group stage games, with Irish kick-off times of 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.
The knockout stage will then be held from Saturday December 3rd all the way up to Sunday December 18th, when the winners of the 22nd World Cup will be crowned.
This page will be a handy one to bookmark, as we lay out all of the TV info for viewers in Ireland below.
View this post on Instagram
Sunday November 20th (All times GMT)
Qatar v Ecuador – Group A – RTE and BBC – 4pm
Monday November 21st
England v Iran – Group B – RTE and BBC – 1pm
Senegal v Netherlands – Group A – RTE and ITV – 4pm
USA v Wales – Group B – RTE and ITV – 7pm
Tuesday November 22nd
Argentina v Saudi Arabia – Group C – RTE and ITV – 10am
Denmark v Tunisia – Group D – RTE and ITV – 1pm
Mexico v Poland – Group C – RTE and BBC – 4pm
France v Australia – Group D – RTE and BBC – 7pm
Wednesday November 23rd
Morocco v Croatia – Group F – RTE and ITV – 10am
Germany v Japan – Group E – RTE and ITV – 1pm
Spain v Costa Rica – Group E – RTE and ITV – 4pm
Belgium v Canada – Group F – RTE and BBC – 7pm
Thursday November 24th
Switzerland v Cameroon – Group G – RTE and ITV – 10am
Uruguay v South Korea – Group H – RTE and BBC – 1pm
Portugal v Ghana – Group H – RTE and ITV – 4pm
Brazil v Serbia – Group G – RTE and BBC – 7pm
Friday November 25th
Wales v Iran – Group B – RTE and BBC – 10am
Qatar v Senegal – Group A – RTE and BBC – 1pm
Netherlands v Ecuador – Group A – RTE and ITV – 4pm
England v USA – Group B – RTE and ITV – 7pm
Saturday November 26th
Tunisia v Australia – Group D – RTE and BBC – 10am
Poland v Saudi Arabia – Group C – RTE and ITV – 1pm
France v Denmark – Group D – RTE and ITV – 4pm
Argentina v Mexico – Group C – RTE and ITV – 7pm
Sunday November 27th
Japan v Costa Rica – Group E – RTE and ITV – 10am
Belgium v Morocco – Group F – RTE and BBC – 1pm
Croatia v Canada – Group F – RTE and BBC – 4pm
Spain v Germany – Group E – RTE and BBC – 7pm
Monday November 28th
Cameroon v Serbia – Group G – RTE and ITV – 10am
South Korea v Ghana – Group H – RTE and BBC – 1pm
Brazil v Switzerland – Group G – RTE and ITV – 4pm
Portugal v Uruguay – Group H – RTE and ITV – 7pm
At this point in the tournament, the final two games in each group will play out simultaneously. RTE will cover one game via their main channel, and another on RTE Player or the RTE News channel. BBC and ITV will do the same via their secondary channels/online mediums.
Tuesday November 29th
Ecuador v Senegal – Group A – RTE and ITV – 3pm
Netherlands v Qatar – Group A – RTE and ITV 3pm
Iran v USA – Group B – RTE and BBC – 7pm
Wales v England – Group B – RTE and BBC – 7pm
Wednesday November 30th
Australia v Denmark – Group D – RTE and BBC – 3pm
Tunisia v France – Group D – RTE and BBC – 3pm
Poland v Argentina – Group C – RTE and BBC – 7pm
Saudi Arabia v Mexico – Group C – RTE and BBC – 7pm
Thursday December 1st
Canada v Morocco – Group F – RTE and BBC – 3pm
Croatia v Belgium – Group F – RTE and BBC – 3pm
Costa Rica v Germany – Group E – RTE and ITV – 7pm
Japan v Spain – Group E – RTE and ITV – 7pm
Friday December 2nd
Ghana v Uruguay – Group H – RTE and BBC – 3pm
South Korea v Portugal – Group H – RTE and BBC – 3pm
Cameroon v Brazil – Group G – RTE and ITV – 7pm
Serbia v Switzerland – Group G – RTE and ITV – 7pm
Knockout stage – BBC and ITV’s live games are yet to be decided. All knockout games will be broadcast live on RTE.
Saturday December 3rd
Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B – 3pm
Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D – 7pm
Sunday December 4th
Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C – 3pm
Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A – 7pm
Monday December 5th
Winner Group E v Runner-up Group F – 3pm
Winner Group Group G v Runner-up Group H – 7pm
Tuesday December 6th
Winner Group F v Runner-up Group E – 3pm
Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G – 7pm
Friday December 9th
Quarter-final 1 – 3pm
Quarter-final 2- 7pm
Saturday December 10th
Quarter-final 3 – 3pm
Quarter-final 4 – 7pm
Tuesday December 13th
Semi-final 1 – 7pm
Wednesday December 14th
Semi-final 2 – 7pm
Saturday December 17th
Third-place play-off – 3pm
Sunday December 18th
World Cup Final – 3pm
Read More About: 2022 world cup, World Cup